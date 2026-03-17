Vertex Now Available On Oracle Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vertex available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure enables rapid deployment and advanced global tax management

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the“Company”), a leading provider of enterprise compliance technology for global commerce and an Oracle partner, today announced Vertex O Series Tax Engine and Indirect Tax Accelerator for Oracle's ERP offerings are available on the Oracle Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

The Vertex O Series Tax Engine delivers centralized, scalable tax determination and calculation to support complex global indirect tax requirements across Oracle ERP environments. Building on this foundation, the Vertex Indirect Tax Accelerator helps global businesses accelerate tax integration and configuration. This direct integration automates manual processes and reduces implementation time, enabling faster ROI. With an intuitive interface, companies can quickly adapt to business changes and evolving tax regulations, freeing resources for growth.

“This accelerator offers near push-button set-up with the Vertex O Series tax engine. Its intuitive interface and flexible mapping make setup fast and straightforward, so businesses can go live faster,” said Marc A Duclos, Sr. Global Director Strategic Partnerships, Vertex.“Vertex's participation in Oracle Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Vertex Indirect Tax Accelerator on OCI. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help our customers achieve their business goals.”

Oracle Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services that offer unique solutions.

OCI is designed to run any application faster, and more securely, for less. As the only hyperscaler capable of delivering 200+ AI and cloud services at the edge, in a customer's datacenter, across clouds, or in the public cloud, OCI also helps address a variety of data privacy, sovereign AI, and low latency requirements. In addition, Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of the cloud with greater control and flexibility while also providing the consistent performance, SLAs, and global pricing for which OCI has become known.

Click here to discover how Vertex and Oracle partner to tackle today's most complex business challenges.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world's leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

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COPYRIGHT © 2026 VERTEX, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS INTENDED FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY, MAY CHANGE AT ANY TIME IN THE FUTURE, AND IS NOT LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE.

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Vertex Company Contact:

Rachel Litcofsky

Manager, Public Relations

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