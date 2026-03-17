One And One Green Technologies. INC Taps Into Metro Manila's Billion-Dollar E-Waste Stream, Securing Key Local Supply For Metals Recycling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Rafael, Bulacan, Philippines, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and One Green Technologies. INC (“One and One” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: YDDL), a Philippines-based recycler holding a government-issued license in the Philippines to import and process hazardous waste as raw materials, today announced its plan to strategically enter into the Greater Manila Area's electronic waste (e-waste) resource recovery market. Leveraging its 1,000,000-ton-per-year hazardous waste treatment permit, the Company will source and process high-value industrial materials, including electronic sludge, copper mud, and nickel mud, from local electronics and plating manufacturers.

This initiative puts One and One in a strong position to capture a significant share of the Philippines' domestic e-waste market, which is expected to grow from $9.7 billion in 2025 to $22.4 billion by 2031 1. The Philippines generated an estimated 537,000 metric tons 2 of e-waste in 2022, with studies suggesting 3 that up to 80% of it is currently managed by the informal sector using hazardous methods. One and One is positioned to serve industrial waste generators in the country's economic center by offering a formal, compliant, and large-scale processing solution that is environmentally responsible.

The Company will utilize its recently updated processing technology to quickly and easily extract copper, nickel, and other important metals from the minerals in the area. This initiative establishes a secure domestic feedstock supply chain that complements the Company's current import operations and reduces its dependence on the global scrap market.

“Securing a significant, high-quality feedstock source in our own backyard is a critical step in our vertical integration strategy,” said Ms. Tina Yan, Chairman and CEO of One and One.“Our entry into the Manila market provides a steady stream of materials for our advanced processing facilities and establishes YDDL as a leader in formalizing the Philippines' e-waste industry.”

About One and One Green Technologies . INC

One and One Green Technologies. INC (NASDAQ: YDDL) is a licensed hazardous waste importer and a leading recycler of non-ferrous metals and industrial materials in the Philippines. One and One transforms electronic waste, scrap metal, and other raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots and aluminum scraps. With a significant permitted annual capacity and advanced processing capabilities, One and One provides economical, flexible and environmentally responsible recycling solutions to manufacturers and industrial clients across domestic and international markets. One and One is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable resource management.

For more information, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:



Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: ...





1 Source: Mobility Foresights, Philippines E-Waste Management Market, accessed March 2026.

2 Source: Sumaria, M. G. C., & Sumaria, R. (2025). Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) management and policy frameworks in the Philippines: A mini review. Annals of Tropical Research.

3 Source: Kudhal, K., Barrinuevo, K. P., Saflor, C. S., & Bernardo, E. L. (2026). A Circular Economy Approach to Developing an Efficient E-Waste Recycling Framework for Informal Recyclers in Urban Philippines. Sustainability.



