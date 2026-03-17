TRWD Sets Aggressive Q2 Targets As Peppermint Hippo Partnership Moves Toward Execution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) today outlined its key operational targets for the upcoming quarter as the Company accelerates its acquisition-driven expansion strategy in the adult hospitality sector.

The following objectives are expected to be executed over the course of the quarter and are not necessarily presented in sequential order:

1) Execute Definitive Agreement with Peppermint Hippo and Affiliated Brands

Finalize a binding agreement to formalize the Company's relationship with Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated concepts, establishing the framework for brand alignment, acquisitions, and multi-market expansion.

2) File to reclassify the Company Under a New SIC Code

Complete the reclassification process to align TRWD with the appropriate industry designation, improving market positioning, transparency for investors, and prepare for senior exchange uplisting requirements.

3) Appoint New Board Members

Bring on experienced board members with backgrounds in hospitality, finance, and public markets to strengthen governance and support the next phase of strategic growth.

4) Acquire and Consolidate Initial Venue(s)

Complete the Company's first acquisition(s), marking TRWD's transition into operating, revenue-generating hospitality assets and laying the foundation for a broader national rollup.

5) File for Company Name and Symbol Change

Complete a full corporate rebrand - including a new name and trading symbol - to reflect the Company's industry focus and long-term vision.

With Peppermint Hippo's established footprint as a partner and a pipeline of acquisition targets identified, TRWD is building toward a national platform of 100+ adult hospitality locations. The Company is targeting consolidation of a highly fragmented, cash-flow-driven sector where individual venues commonly generate between $2M and $10M+ in annual revenue. Aggregated under a unified operating model, TRWD is positioning itself to scale into a multi-market operator with the potential to generate hundreds of millions in annual revenue.

“We're done talking strategy - we're executing. Every move we're making this quarter - the Peppermint Hippo agreement, the acquisitions, the new leadership - is designed to create real, long-term shareholder value. My planned transition out of the CEO role is part of that same vision. You bring in the right operators, get out of their way, and let the business become what it's meant to be.” - Andrew Read, CEO

Watch: TRWD: Redefining Entertainment -

ABOUT PEPPERMINT HIPPO

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising names in nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021 - the only club of its kind on the Strip - cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Tóxicas operate over 12 clubs nationwide, ten proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a“Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality. Visit for more information.

ABOUT TRADEWINDS UNIVERSAL

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into hospitality and entertainment, including strategic arrangements with operating partners, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD's operational plans, growth prospects, potential acquisitions, and anticipated regulatory developments. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Investor Relations Contact

John Stock

Tradewinds Universal

(619) 483-1008

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