Gency AI Raises $20 Million To Build A Sovereign Advertising Network Powered By AI And Blockchain Consensus

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI and blockchain infrastructure company Gency AI today announced it has raised $20 million in a new funding round. The round saw participation from several institutions, including TikTok, HF0, XYZ, Streamlined Ventures, Hat-Trick Capital, Arksteam, MH Ventures, ViaBTC, and Basics Capital.

The fresh capital is earmarked for scaling Gency AI's decentralized advertising execution and settlement network, hardening its privacy-preserving computing stack, and accelerating product deployment and ecosystem partnerships across North America, Asia, and Europe.

Building verifiable infrastructure for the advertising economy

The global digital advertising market continues to grow rapidly, but many execution and settlement processes still rely on centralized platforms. Industry participants have highlighted ongoing challenges related to attribution transparency, data ownership, and reconciliation cycles between advertisers, publishers, and agencies.





Gency AI aims to shift the industry from a model of“platform trust” to“protocol trust” by introducing on-chain verifiable credentials and automated revenue distribution mechanisms. Leveraging smart contracts and privacy-preserving computing technologies, ad impressions, conversion outcomes, and revenue allocation can be independently verified and settled automatically.

According to the company, the system is designed to automate reconciliation processes through smart contracts, with the goal of reducing settlement times and improving transparency in cross-border advertising transactions.

AI and blockchain–integrated technical architecture

Gency AI's network architecture is built around four core modules:

Policy identity

Creates on-chain permission identities and usage boundaries for data, enabling transparent and traceable data authorization management.

ESQ privacy computing layer

Integrates technologies such as TEE, PSI, and MPC to support encrypted computation and privacy-preserving processing of advertising data.

PSG clearing and settlement protocol

Converts advertising actions and conversion outcomes into on-chain verifiable credentials and automatically executes revenue distribution through smart contracts.

AI optimization engine

Operates in an anonymous and encrypted environment to power advertising strategy prediction, audience matching, and campaign optimization. It also enables model training and attribution analysis without exposing raw user data, balancing privacy protection with operational efficiency.

Investor perspectives

Investors participating in the round said the convergence of AI automation and verifiable computing has the potential to reshape the core infrastructure of digital advertising, gradually shifting the industry from a model driven by closed data platforms to one powered by open protocols.

They also noted that as global privacy regulations tighten and demand for AI-powered automated advertising continues to grow, building a trusted, verifiable, and autonomously operating advertising network is likely to become a key direction for the industry.

About Gency AI

Gency AI is a sovereign advertising network purpose-built for the agentic economy - an environment where data ownership, permissions, execution, and settlement are designed to be programmable, verifiable, and controlled by users by default.

Unlike traditional adtech systems that depend on opaque data aggregation and trust-based reporting, Gency AI reimagines advertising as a verifiable coordination system. By combining cryptographic guarantees, on-chain policy enforcement, and measurable outcomes, it enables coordinated interactions among advertisers, publishers, AI agents, and users.

Media contact

Tan Chee Hoe

CMO at Gency AI

Official email: ...

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