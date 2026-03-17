CCC Intelligent Solutions Adds VSSTA To Diagnostics Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration Streamlines ADAS Documentation by Automatically Delivering Scan & Calibration Reports and Invoices into CCC ONE® Software



VSSTA joins the CCC Diagnostics Network, expanding digital diagnostics and calibration options for repairers

Scan and calibration reports and associated invoices automatically attach to the CCC ONE® workfile CCC® Repair Workflow users also receive electronic invoices for performed services



CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform provider powering the insurance economy, today announced that VSSTA has been added as the newest diagnostics partner to the CCC Diagnostics Network. The integration enables collision repairers to automatically receive VSSTA scan and calibration reports - along with the associated invoice - directly within the CCC ONE® workfile, helping shops document ADAS-related services more efficiently and reduce manual administrative steps.

Through the no-cost integration from CCC, repair facilities that activate VSSTA services can have completed scan and calibration reports automatically attach to the corresponding workfile. Shops using CCC® Repair Workflow for shop management will also receive an electronic copy of the VSSTA invoice. This digital connection supports clearer documentation, faster billing workflows, and improved transparency for repairers and their insurance partners.

“As diagnostic scanning and ADAS calibrations become a routine part of today's repairs, it's important that documentation and invoicing don't slow shops down,” said Dan Risley, Vice President, Automotive Services Group, Market Solutions at CCC.“Bringing VSSTA into the CCC Diagnostics Network helps shops automatically capture scan and calibration documentation in the CCC ONE workfile, making the process more efficient and easier to manage.”

VSSTA provides remote diagnostic scanning and calibration services designed to support OEM repair procedures across a wide range of vehicle makes and models. By integrating VSSTA directly into CCC ONE, repairers can streamline how diagnostic results and invoices are captured and shared, reducing the need for manual uploads or duplicate data entry.

“VSSTA was built by body shop owners who understand firsthand the impact of missed calibration opportunities on performing proper repairs,” said Ruben Castano, CEO of VSSTA.“Our integration with CCC ONE can remove friction from the process, making diagnostic and calibration workflows seamless for our shared customers.”

The addition of VSSTA to the CCC Diagnostics Network marks another step toward more connected, documentation-ready repair workflows as vehicle technology continues to evolve.

To learn more about CCC Diagnostics, visit . To learn more about VSSTA, visit .

FAQs

What does the VSSTA integration with CCC ONE do?

It automatically attaches VSSTA scan and calibration reports, along with the associated invoice, to the appropriate CCC ONE workfile.

How are invoices handled?

The VSSTA invoice is attached to the workfile, and shops using CCC Repair Workflow also receive an electronic copy.

How does this compare to other CCC diagnostics integrations?

It follows a similar integration model as CCC's other diagnostic partners: there is no cost to the shop and reports and invoices are automatically attached to the workfile of the vehicle being scanned or calibrated.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), is a leading cloud platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) CloudTM platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep ​lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at .

About VSSTA

VSSTA is a provider of remote vehicle scanning and recalibration services for auto repair shops, including scanning, diagnostics, programming and calibrations. Established in 2020, VSSTA's vision is to provide repair shops with the essential tools, services and education required to drive constructive evolution in the automotive industry. VSSTA's founders have over sixty years of collective experience in body shop operations and work with repair shops to promote safety, meet the industry's specific challenges and needs, elevate automotive repair standards and expand the horizons of remote diagnostics. To learn more about VSSTA, visit .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC's digital solutions. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header“Risk Factors” in CCC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed February 24, 2026, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's website (). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CCC Media Contact: Michelle Hellyar

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