Safe Pro Completes Latest U.S. Army Transforming In Contact 2.0 Exercise At Fort Hood, Texas

AVENTURA, Fla., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (Safe Pro or the Company), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced that it has completed its participation in the U.S. Army Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 Autonomous Breach event where its patented AI tools were successfully utilized in real-world operational environments by soldiers and command personnel throughout the two week long operational exercise at Ft. Hood, TX.

At the two-week long invitation only event hosted by the U.S. Army's Application Laboratory (AAL) at Fort Hood, Texas, the Company's patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) AI-powered drone imagery analysis platform was utilized by soldiers trained and operating in the field. During daily day and night exercises, soldiers relied upon the Company's AI tools to rapidly identify ground-based threats in imagery collected by drones including anti-vehicle and anti-personnel mines, barbed wire and emplaced fortifications and obstacles. Threat detections and their location data were integrated into situational awareness and mission planning tools including soldier-carried devices running the Tactical Awareness Kit (TAK) and General Dynamics Mission Systems' GeoSuite. The collected threat and obstacle data was also processed by the Company's AI edge-based Navigation, Observation & Detection Engine (NODE) to create 2D/3D terrain maps and digital surface models utilized by command personnel to rapidly inform route and mission planning.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to participate in the Army's TiC 2.0 and were thrilled to see how quickly our AI tools were successfully utilized by soldiers to provide actionable intelligence and battlefield situational awareness,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.“Our performance at TiC 2.0 has resulted in a significant expansion of our pipeline, driving multiple new capability requests from the Army personnel in attendance. Our teams are working diligently to support these requests as momentum continues to build for our technology within the Army.”

NODE is a proprietary edge-based, turnkey, rapid field-deployable system for next-gen situational awareness built on the Company's patented SPOTD platform. The system can provide 2D and 3D interactive mapping and hazard detection on the edge with real-time threat detection capabilities allowing field personnel and commanders to make more informed decisions in communication-restricted or denied environments.

The Company's SPOTD AI platform analyzes imagery and video from virtually any drone to automatically detect and classify explosive threats and other objects of interest. The platform converts raw video into high-resolution 2D/3D geospatial models that can be rapidly shared to support operational decision-making in defense, security, and humanitarian missions. SPOTD is capable of identifying more than 150 types of landmines and UXO, enabling scalable situational awareness across large, high-risk areas. SPOTD has been deployed in active operational environments in Ukraine for nearly three years and is supported by a growing proprietary dataset comprising over 2.4 million analyzed images, more than 45,600 identified threats, and coverage of approximately 29,900 acres.

For more information about Safe Pro's real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: . Information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available“off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit /.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro's ability to support U.S. Army operations, its ability to integrate its technology with third party systems and the acceptance of its solutions by potential government, military and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' 'should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company's Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

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