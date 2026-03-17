21Shares AG (The“Issuer”): Publication Of A Supplementary Prospectus

LEI: 254900UWHMJRRODS3Z64

17 March 2026

Publication of Supplement to Base Prospectus of the Issuer

A supplement dated 17 March 2026 to the Base Prospectus dated 8 January 2026 (the“ Base Prospectus”) relating to the Exchange Traded Products Programme of the Issuer (the“ Supplement”) has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and is available for viewing.

To view the Supplement in full, please click on the provided attachment or paste thefollowing URL into the address bar of your browser:

A copy of the Supplement will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission Service and may shortly be viewed on the National Storage Mechanism at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Attention of Ms Eleni Katopodi, Legal Counsel. Email address:legal@21shares

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particularcountries (specified in the Base Prospectus, as supplemented) only and is notintended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, you must ascertain from the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained in the Base Prospectus, as supplemented.

Attachment

21Shares - UK Supplement 1 (Mar 2026)