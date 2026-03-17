MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Silver Dollar Hires Versa for Diamond Drilling at Its La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project The fully funded, 3,500-meter drilling program will commence in April

March 17, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has hired Versa Perforaciones to conduct a 3,500-metre diamond drilling program at its flagship La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project in the state of Durango, Mexico.

-p class='releaseImage' src="https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/288695_cfdc1f0374ca2a5a_001.jpg" alt="Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/288695_cfdc1f0374ca2a5a_001.jpg" />Figure 1: La Joya Project location, along with past producing and operating mines in the area.

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Silver Dollar remains focused on its shift in exploration strategy. The strategy is moving from potential open pit to underground exploration and development at the 100%-owned La Joya property (the "Property"). The current areas of focus are outside the historic resource areas, near the sides of the intrusive bodies. These areas share similarities with the mineralization style at the nearby San Martin mine. San Martín is located about 25 kilometres (km) southeast of La Joya (Figure 1).

The discovery of San Martin-type mineralization on the Property (specifically at the Coloradito Intrusive, "El Brazo") provides evidence supporting the concept of deeper mineralization around the main intrusions at La Joya.

Several targets are being developed (Figure 2) to drill test for deep San Martin-type mineralization below known (previously reported) mineralization or magnetic anomalies just off the sides of the intrusives.

-p class='releaseImage' src="https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/288695_cfdc1f0374ca2a5a_002.jpg" alt="Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/288695_cfdc1f0374ca2a5a_002.jpg" />Figure 2: La Joya plan view showing historical mineral resource areas and 2026 exploration targets.

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About La Joya Property:

La Joya is an advanced exploration stage property comprising 15 mineral concessions totaling 4,646 hectares and hosts the Main Mineralized Trend (MMT), Santo Nino, and Coloradito deposits.

The Property is situated approximately 75 km southeast of Durango, the state capital city, in a high-grade silver region with past-producing and operating mines, including Silver Storm's La Parrilla Mine, Industrias Penoles' Sabinas Mine, Grupo Mexico's San Martin Mine, First Majestic's Del Toro Mine, and Pan American Silver's La Colorada Mine (Figure 1).

The previous operator, Silvercrest Mines, released a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Property in December 2013. The PEA included a mineral resource estimate (MRE) for only the MMT and Santo Nino deposits (See Historical MRE Table ) that was primarily based on Silvercrest's drilling between 2010 and 2012. The MRE was reported to conform to CIM definitions and standards for resource estimation at that time. However, a qualified person of Silver Dollar has not done sufficient work to classify the historical resource, and the Company is not treating it as a current mineral resource. Independent data verification and an assessment of the mineral resource estimation methods are required to verify the historical mineral resource.

-p class='releaseImage' src="https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/288695_cfdc1f0374ca2a5a_003.jpg" alt="Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/288695_cfdc1f0374ca2a5a_003.jpg" />Figure 3: La Joya historical mineral resource model.

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Dale Moore, P.Geo., the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument (NI) 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Dale Moore, P.Geo., is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on North America's premier mining regions. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project and the early-stage Nora Silver-Gold Project, both located in the prolific Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. The Company is fully funded for 2026, having closed a financing with continued support from financial backers that include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at x/SilverDollarRes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Gregory Lytle"

Gregory Lytle,

President, CEO & Director

Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Direct line: (604) 839-6946

Email: ...

179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416

Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

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Source: Silver Dollar Resources Inc.