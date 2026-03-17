Jordan News Agency Signs Agreement To Integrate Drone Imaging Into Media Coverage

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 17 (Petra) -- The Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Tuesday signed an agreement with Middle East Lens for Artistic Production to incorporate drone-based aerial imaging into its media operations.The agreement was signed by Petra Director General, Fairouz Mobaideen, and the company's Director General, Eid Abu Dalbouh, and provides for the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to support the agency's coverage through high-resolution aerial photography and videography.Mobaideen said the adoption of advanced aerial imaging technologies reflects Petra's ongoing efforts to modernize its editorial workflows and leverage innovative digital tools in journalism. She added that the agency is also preparing to launch a new website currently under development.For his part, Abu Dalbouh expressed pride in partnering with Petra, noting that the collaboration supports the role and mission of the long-established national media institution.He added that drone-based aerial photography is witnessing notable expansion across multiple sectors in the Kingdom, highlighting its contribution to promoting tourism and raising awareness of archaeological and heritage sites.