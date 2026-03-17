World's First* Magnetic Full-Metal Razor THOLL Launches On Kickstarter To Challenge Disposable Plastic Shaving

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"THOLL, the world's first* magnetic 5-blade full-metal razor developed by KAI Corporation. Designed to reduce plastic waste while delivering a premium shaving experience."THOLL, a premium razor developed by Japanese blade maker KAI Corporation, introduces the world's first magnetic 5-blade full-metal razor. Designed to reduce plastic waste and challenge disposable shaving systems, the product launches globally on Kickstarter in March 2026.

Japanese blade manufacturer KAI Corporation today announced the global launch of THOLL, an innovative five-blade razor featuring a full-metal construction, on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

THOLL introduces a new alternative to today's shaving market-dominated by disposable plastic cartridge systems-by combining durability, environmental responsibility, and refined design.













The razor body is crafted from durable metal materials, eliminating unnecessary plastic components wherever possible.

Designed for long-term use, THOLL helps significantly reduce waste compared with conventional disposable systems.

The product draws upon more than 100 years of blade-making expertise in Seki City, Japan, a region globally renowned for its cutlery craftsmanship.













The defining feature of THOLL is its patented* magnetic blade attachment system.



The blade unit and front cover are secured using magnetic force

Precision engineering ensures safe and reliable operation

Blade replacement without direct contact High-durability full-metal handle









This system delivers convenience, safety, and a premium user experience.







THOLL features a five-blade system made from high-quality Japanese steel.

Its flexible head naturally follows facial contours, reducing friction while delivering a smooth shave.

The precision blade architecture provides excellent control and comfort.













THOLL is designed not merely as a shaving tool, but as an object that elevates the daily grooming ritual smooth metal curves and minimalist form blend naturally into modern bathroom spaces while expressing a quiet sense of refinement.













Most cartridge razors rely on disposable plastic units, generating significant plastic waste over time.

THOLL addresses this issue through its durable full-metal construction, requiring replacement only of the blade unit.

From “disposable” to“designed to last.”

THOLL delivers a new shaving experience that combines reduced environmental impact with long-term cost efficiency













The Kickstarter campaign offers up to 50% off the planned retail price for early supporters.

Reward includes:



Full-metal THOLL razor body

Magnetic blade unit Approximately two years' worth of replacement blades















Platform: Kickstarter

Launch: March 2026

Project Page:







THOLL is backed by the technology and philosophy cultivated by KAI Corporation, a blade manufacturer founded in 1908.

Based in Seki City, Gifu Prefecture, a world-renowned center of cutlery production, the company has refined its precision manufacturing techniques for more than a century.

This tradition represents not only history, but a continuing standard of quality reflected in modern products.

From material selection to final finishing, every stage of production is guided by a commitment to uncompromising craftsmanship.





