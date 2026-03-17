HNL Lab Medicine Expands Access To Diagnostic Testing With New Wilkes-Barre Patient Service Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILKES-BARRE, Pa., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine will expand its service footprint in Northeastern Pennsylvania with the opening of a new Patient Service Center (PSC) inside The Wright Center for Community Health Wilkes-Barre, located at 169 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. The new facility will open to the public on Monday, March 23, 2026, offering convenient weekday and weekend access to high-quality laboratory testing.

The patient service center will feature three draw rooms, including two standard draw rooms at launch, and a dedicated pediatric draw room. Patients will benefit from HNL Lab Medicine's commitment to accuracy, convenience, and compassionate care, with hours of operation from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The patient service center is open to all community members for laboratory services, regardless of where they receive their primary care, making high-quality testing accessible to anyone in need. The patient service center represents the third HNL Lab Medicine location within a community health center operated by The Wright Center for Community Health, joining existing sites in Jermyn and Scranton. The continued collaboration supports shared goals of improving access to care and reducing barriers for patients throughout the region.

The new HNL Lab Medicine facility will operate alongside The Wright Center for Community Health Wilkes-Barre's services, including a newly established on-site pharmacy operated by The Wright Center for Community Health, which opened March 16. Together, these services help enhance coordinated care and improve convenience for patients by expanding access to essential health services in one location.

With the opening of the Wilkes Barre Location, HNL Lab Medicine continues to advance its mission of delivering reliable, patient-centered laboratory testing services across Pennsylvania.

For more information about HNL Lab Medicine and its comprehensive laboratory testing services, please visit hnl.

HNL Patient Service Center – Wilkes-Barre - Wright Center

Address: 169 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Wilkes Barre, PA 18701

Phone: 877‐402‐4221 | Fax: 484‐425‐8181

Website:

Hours of Operation: Monday‐Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for over 25 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi-regional, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers, and industrial accounts throughout Pennsylvania. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 31 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. The HNL Lab Medicine team consists of over 2,022 employees, including over 109 industry-leading pathologists and scientific directors. Our multidisciplinary team of experts is focused on providing expert medical and technical diagnostic guidance so that patients may get diagnosed and treated faster. Learn more at and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leanne Anderson

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484-425-5047

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at