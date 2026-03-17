Center For Radiology Education Launches Nationwide Initiative To Provide Medical Imaging Scholarships At John Patrick University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Up to 5,000 scholarships available in 2026 to support students pursuing careers in medical imaging and to address the critical radiologic technologist shortage

SARASOTA, Fla., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Radiology Education (CRE) today announced a nationwide initiative to provide scholarships* for students enrolling in medical imaging programs at John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences (JPU). The initiative is designed to help expand access to education and address the growing shortage of radiologic technologists across the United States.

Radiology departments nationwide are facing an 18% vacancy rate for technologists – nearly triple what it was just three years ago – intensifying staffing shortages and putting added pressure on imaging services. This shortage is impacting hospitals, imaging centers, and above all, patient care. To help meet this demand and create meaningful career pathways, CRE will award up to 5,000 scholarships in 2026 for students pursuing careers in medical imaging at JPU.

The scholarships – up to $10,000 per student – will support tuition for degree and certificate programs in Radiologic Technology, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy, Limited Scope Imaging, and advanced modality upskilling programs.

“This initiative is about strengthening the healthcare workforce while opening doors for students who may not have otherwise been able to pursue a healthcare career,” said Anthony Mungo, Founder and CEO of the Center for Radiology Education.“By removing financial barriers and accelerating pathways into medical imaging, we are empowering individuals to build stable, meaningful careers and improving access to care in communities nationwide.”

Students supported through the program can earn an Associate Degree in Radiologic Technology in as little as 16 months, preparing them for entry-level employment in the field.

“We see the strain the workforce shortage is placing on clinicians and patients alike,” said Brent Murphy, Founder and CEO at John Patrick University.“CRE's scholarship program directly supports students entering critical imaging professions, and we are proud to partner in expanding access to high-quality education and clinical training.”

CRE is an independent, clinical education facility dedicated to hands-on training and professional development for medical imaging students and professionals. CRE is open to learners from any school and serves as a national resource for supplemental clinical education, simulation-based learning, mentorship, and workforce development.

JPU, accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), offers degree programs in the radiologic sciences, preparing students to sit for professional board certifications and advance into specialized clinical and leadership roles. JPU delivers programs through hybrid and fully online formats to support both working professionals and new entrants to the field.

Scholarship Details and Eligibility

Scholarships are available for the May 2026 cohort, with applications now open.

Apply and review eligibility here:



Register for the weekly live Scholarship Q&A session (Mondays, 12:00 PM ET):

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About the Center for Radiology Education

Founded by technologists for future technologists, the Center for Radiology Education is a mission-driven center dedicated to expanding access to medical imaging education and strengthening the healthcare workforce. Through partnerships with schools, districts, and community organizations, the Center provides scholarships, supplemental clinical training, mentorship, and simulation-based learning to support students entering or advancing in the radiologic sciences.

The Center also focuses on early career awareness and workforce pipeline development, offering exposure programs and hands-on learning opportunities to inspire the next generation of imaging professionals. Open to students from any institution, the Center exists to remove barriers, build confidence, and ensure students have the clinical skills and support needed to succeed.

About John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences

John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences (JPU) was established to address critical training gaps in medical physics, dosimetry, and the radiologic sciences and has since expanded to offer programs across healthcare disciplines, including integrative and functional medicine.

JPU delivers hybrid and fully online programs designed for working professionals and new students, providing flexible, high-quality education aligned with industry needs.

Guided by a commitment to“do the right thing,” JPU prepares graduates with the knowledge, skills, and compassion to deliver exceptional patient care.

*Scholarships are available to those who qualify.

Media Contact: Sharon Golubchik RAYNZ

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