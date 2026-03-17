Breakthrough Therapeutic Innovations Driving The Cell And Gene Therapy Market 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cell And Gene Therapy Market to Surpass $44 billion in 2030. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,335 billion by 2030, the Cell And Gene Therapy market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Cell And Gene Therapy Market in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the cell and gene therapy market in 2030, valued at $20,340 million. The market is expected to grow from $7,574 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rising burden of chronic and genetic diseases and rising aging population.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Cell And Gene Therapy Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cell and gene therapy market in 2030, valued at $18,729 million. The market is expected to grow from $7,054 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rising burden of chronic and genetic diseases, rising aging population and product launches.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Cell And Gene Therapy Market in 2030?

The cell and gene therapy market is by type into cell therapy and gene therapy. The cell therapy market will be the largest segment of the cell and gene therapy market segmented by type, accounting for 65% or $28,474 million of the total in 2030. The cell therapy market will be supported by the rising prevalence of cancer and hematological disorders, strong clinical success of CAR-T and stem-cell–based treatments, growing use in rare and orphan diseases, increasing regulatory approvals for cellular products, expansion of specialized treatment centers, improving reimbursement mechanisms for high-impact therapies and rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in cell-based platforms.

The cell and gene therapy market is segmented by application into oncology, neurological disorders and other applications. The oncology market will be the largest and fastest growing segment of cell and gene therapy market segmented by application, accounting for 59% or $25,916 million of the total in 2030. The oncology market will be supported by the rising global burden of cancer, high unmet need in refractory and relapsed cancers, increasing adoption of personalized cancer treatments, strong clinical trial activity in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, growing acceptance of advanced immunotherapies, expanding oncology infrastructure and sustained investment in cancer research and innovation.

The cell and gene therapy market is segmented by end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer care centers, wound care centers and other end‐users. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the cell and gene therapy market segmented by end user, accounting for 61% or $26,767 million of the total in 2030. The hospitals market will be the supported by the availability of advanced clinical infrastructure, presence of multidisciplinary specialist teams, ability to manage complex therapy administration and monitoring, growing patient inflow for advanced treatments, expanding reimbursement coverage, rising investments in hospital-based cell therapy units and increasing adoption of innovative treatment modalities.

What is the expected CAGR for the Cell And Gene Therapy Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cell and gene therapy market leading up to 2030 is 23%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Cell And Gene Therapy Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cell and gene therapy market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape disease treatment approaches and biopharmaceutical development worldwide.

Rising Prevalence Of Cancer – The rising prevalence of cancer will propel growth in the cell and gene therapy market. Increasing incidence rates of both solid tumors and hematological malignancies are driving demand for innovative treatment options beyond conventional chemotherapy and radiation. Cell and gene therapies, including CAR-T cell therapies and gene-modified treatments, offer targeted and personalized approaches that improve clinical outcomes and reduce relapse rates. Growing clinical evidence supporting their efficacy, along with expanding regulatory approvals, is encouraging wider adoption across healthcare systems. Additionally, rising investments by biopharmaceutical companies and increased oncology research funding are accelerating product development, thereby strengthening the market outlook for cell and gene therapies. As a result, rising prevalence of cancer is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Burden Of Chronic And Genetic Diseases - The rising burden of chronic and genetic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the cell and gene therapy market. Increasing incidence of conditions such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, rare genetic diseases, and inherited metabolic disorders is creating significant demand for advanced and long-term treatment solutions. Traditional therapies often focus on symptom management and require lifelong administration, resulting in high healthcare costs and limited efficacy. In contrast, cell and gene therapies address the underlying genetic or cellular causes of disease, offering the potential for durable or curative outcomes. As a result, healthcare providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in these innovative therapies, supporting sustained market expansion. Consequently, rising burden of chronic and genetic diseases is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Aging Population - The rise in aging population is expected to propel the growth of the cell and gene therapy market. As life expectancy increases, the prevalence of age-related disorders such as cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular conditions, and rare genetic disorders continues to rise. Conventional treatment options often provide limited long-term benefits for these chronic and complex conditions, creating strong demand for advanced therapeutic solutions. Cell and gene therapies offer targeted, potentially curative approaches by addressing diseases at the molecular and cellular levels. Consequently, healthcare systems, biopharmaceutical companies, and investors are increasingly prioritizing the development and commercialization of these therapies to meet the growing clinical needs of the elderly population. Therefore, rise in aging population is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Investments In Cell And Gene Therapies – The rise in investments in cell and gene therapies is expected to propel the growth of the cell and gene therapy market. Increasing funding from venture capital firms, pharmaceutical companies, and government agencies is accelerating research, clinical development, and commercialization of innovative therapies. These investments are supporting advancements in vector design, manufacturing technologies, and scalable production processes, thereby improving product efficiency and reducing development timelines. In addition, strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are strengthening pipelines and expanding global market reach. Growing financial support also enhances regulatory readiness and infrastructure development, enabling faster approvals and broader adoption. Collectively, sustained investment momentum is reinforcing innovation and driving long-term expansion of the cell and gene therapy market. Consequently, rise in investments in cell and gene therapies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cell And Gene Therapy Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the regenerative cell and gene therapy market, the oncology cell and gene therapy market and the hospital-based cell and gene therapy market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute $52 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing clinical trial activity, expanding regulatory approvals, rising prevalence of cancer and rare genetic disorders, and growing hospital investments in advanced therapy infrastructure. This substantial expansion reflects the accelerating commercialization of advanced therapies, improved manufacturing capabilities, and broader integration of innovative treatment platforms across healthcare systems, positioning the broader cell and gene therapy for transformative growth.

The regenerative cell and gene therapy market is projected to grow by $17,484 million, the oncology cell and gene therapy market by $17,218 million, and the hospital-based cell and gene therapy market by $17,154 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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