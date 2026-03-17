POET Technologies And Lessengers Expand Partnership To Deliver 1.6T 2×DR4 Optical Transceivers For AI Network Connectivity
| Media Relations Contact:
Adrian Brijbassi
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| Company Contact:
Thomas R. Mika, EVP & CFO
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About Lessengers
Lessengers is an innovative optical solution provider, powered by its patent DOW technology, which enables cost effective direct optical coupling without the use of lens optics. This provides the most suitable solution for data center applications such as 800G/1.6T optical transceivers, active optical cables (AOCs), on-board, near packaged, or co-packaged optics.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains“forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and“forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“potential”,“estimate”,“propose”,“project”,“outlook”,“foresee” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding any potential outcome. Such statements include the Company's expectations with respect to the success of the Company's product development efforts, the performance of its products, the expected results of its operations, meeting revenue targets, and the expectation of continued success in the financing efforts, the capability, functionality, performance and cost of the Company's technology as well as the market acceptance, and inclusion and timing of the Company's technology in current and future products.
Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding the success and timing for completion of its development efforts, the introduction of new products, financing activities, future growth, recruitment of personnel, opening of offices, plans for and completion of projects by the Company's consultants, contractors and partners, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures and expectations regarding partnerships and co-developments efforts with third-parties. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the failure of its products to meet performance requirements, lack of sales in its products, once released, operational risks in the completion of the Company's anticipated projects, risks affecting the Company's ability to execute projects, the ability of the Company to generate sales for its products, the ability to attract key personnel, the ability to raise additional capital and the performance of the products highlighted in this release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.
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