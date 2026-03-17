Yukon Metals Files Technical Report For The AZ Project, Yukon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report titled“NI 43-101 Technical Report on Activities on the AZ Property. West-Central Yukon Territory, Canada” with an effective date of December 4, 2025 (the“”). The Report has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“”) and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on its website at .

Initial work at the AZ Project has outlined widespread copper mineralization, including rock chip samples grading up to 26% copper, and potential evidence of a large porphyry system in the Southeast zone. Geophysical induced polarization results have defined a strong chargeability high coincident with a resistivity low and elevated copper-molybdenum-gold-silver soil samples at surface, classic signatures of a porphyry target. Importantly, potassic alteration and mineralization intersected in drill hole AZ25-004, several hundred metres from the core of the IP anomaly, suggest that drilling to date is only on the margin of a potentially much larger system that will be the focus of follow-up work detailed in the full Report.

The Report supports the scientific and technical information previously disclosed by the Company in its news release dated January 22, 2026, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on its website, regarding the AZ property (“ AZ” or the“ Property”), and does not contain any material differences from the information previously released.

About the AZ Property

AZ is a 13,110-hectare copper-gold exploration property located in western Yukon, approximately 36 kilometres south of Beaver Creek and about 6 kilometres west of the Alaska Highway. The Property benefits from excellent infrastructure, including proximity to road access via the Alaska Highway, and hosts porphyry and skarn-style copper-gold prospects associated with intrusive rocks and hydrothermal alteration systems.

Recent exploration programs including soil geochemistry and induced polarization (“ IP”) surveys have outlined multiple copper targets across the property. At the Southeast occurrence, elevated copper-molybdenum-gold-silver soil anomalies coincide with intrusive rocks and IP chargeability anomalies interpreted to reflect zones of disseminated sulphide mineralization. Rock-chip sampling across the property has returned copper values up to 26% copper, highlighting the potential for high-grade copper mineralization within a broader mineralized system.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a 17-project portfolio covering more than 43,000 hectares. Built on over 30 years of Berdahl family prospecting, the same team behind Snowline Gold Corp.'s district-scale assets, the Company provides exposure to copper, gold, silver, and critical metals. While advancing high-priority drill targets at the Birch and AZ copper-gold systems and the Star River gold-silver project, the Company is also conducting generative exploration across its broader portfolio to develop the next pipeline of discovery opportunities. Guided by an experienced leadership team with technical, financial, and Yukon expertise, the Company is well positioned to unlock new mineral discoveries across the Yukon territory.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Rooted in a philosophy of inclusiveness and shared prosperity, the Company's strategy offers both local community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from its success.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute's 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold Corp.'s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, highlight the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

Qualified Persons

The Report-related information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the author of the Report, Carl Schulze, BSc, P.Geo, an independent Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101. The technical content of this news release not related to the Report has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person.

“ ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.

“Jim Coates”

Jim Coates, CEO

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (867) 336-2606

Website:

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the geology and prospectivity of the AZ property, the interpretation of the Report and of geochemical and geophysical data including soil sampling and induced polarization surveys, the presence and continuity of copper mineralization indicated by rock-chip samples, the potential for porphyry and skarn-style copper-gold systems, including a potential large porphyry system in the Southeast zone, the Company's exploration plans and advancement of targets at the AZ property and across its broader project portfolio, the potential for mineral discoveries, Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict” or“potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to AZ and other properties not being prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological systems; rock and soil samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; assumptions that the Report does not contain any material differences from the information previously publicly disclosed; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.