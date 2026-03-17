GDS Holdings Limited Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results
| GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
|As of December 31, 2024
|As of December 31, 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|7,867,659
|14,305,958
|2,045,725
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
|3,021,956
|2,467,358
|352,828
|Value-added-tax (“VAT”) recoverable
|240,506
|284,967
|40,750
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|482,950
|1,489,174
|212,948
|Total current assets
|11,613,071
|18,547,457
|2,652,251
|Non-current assets
|Long-term investments in equity investees
|7,544,555
|10,052,348
|1,437,467
|Property and equipment, net
|40,204,133
|38,053,824
|5,441,624
|Prepaid land use rights, net
|21,774
|16,119
|2,305
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|5,193,408
|4,831,624
|690,913
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|6,367,493
|5,461,058
|780,921
|Other non-current assets
|2,704,194
|3,036,068
|434,152
|Total non-current assets
|62,035,557
|61,451,041
|8,787,382
|Total assets
|73,648,628
|79,998,498
|11,439,633
|Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Equity
|Current liabilities
|Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings
|4,341,649
|2,951,734
|422,092
|Convertible bonds payable, current
|575
|0
|0
|Accounts payable
|2,593,305
|1,932,177
|276,298
|Accrued expenses and other payables
|1,389,072
|1,437,173
|205,513
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|117,345
|110,133
|15,749
|Finance lease and other financing obligations, current
|636,152
|697,142
|99,690
|Total current liabilities
|9,078,098
|7,128,359
|1,019,342
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term borrowings, excluding current portion
|21,905,985
|23,363,213
|3,340,895
|Convertible bonds payable, non-current
|8,576,583
|12,144,371
|1,736,622
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|1,279,726
|1,203,487
|172,096
|Finance lease and other financing obligations, non-current
|7,601,651
|7,053,979
|1,008,706
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,537,952
|1,368,028
|195,625
|Total non-current liabilities
|40,901,897
|45,133,078
|6,453,944
|Total liabilities
|49,979,995
|52,261,437
|7,473,286
|Mezzanine equity
|Redeemable preferred shares
|1,080,656
|1,056,663
|151,101
|Total mezzanine equity
|1,080,656
|1,056,663
|151,101
|GDS Holdings Limited shareholders' equity
|Ordinary shares
|527
|562
|80
|Additional paid-in capital
|29,596,268
|31,706,498
|4,533,969
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,094,377
|)
|(829,319
|)
|(118,590
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(6,044,372
|)
|(5,094,729
|)
|(728,537
|)
|Total GDS Holdings Limited shareholders' equity
|22,458,046
|25,783,012
|3,686,922
|Non-controlling interests
|129,931
|897,386
|128,324
|Total equity
|22,587,977
|26,680,398
|3,815,246
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
|73,648,628
|79,998,498
|11,439,633
| GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)
except for number of shares and per share data)
|Three months ended
| Year ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net revenue
|Service revenue
|2,690,482
|2,886,480
|2,920,291
|417,596
|10,321,888
|11,428,077
|1,634,193
|Equipment sales
|180
|646
|1,411
|202
|180
|4,197
|600
|Total net revenue
|2,690,662
|2,887,126
|2,921,702
|417,798
|10,322,068
|11,432,274
|1,634,793
|Cost of revenue
|(2,112,545
|)
|(2,247,889
|)
|(2,309,275
|)
|(330,222
|)
|(8,099,439
|)
|(8,846,859
|)
|(1,265,084
|)
|Gross profit
|578,117
|639,237
|612,427
|87,576
|2,222,629
|2,585,415
|369,709
|Operating expenses
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(30,571
|)
|(40,232
|)
|(42,390
|)
|(6,062
|)
|(116,440
|)
|(149,363
|)
|(21,359
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(259,048
|)
|(228,357
|)
|(199,038
|)
|(28,462
|)
|(917,877
|)
|(897,867
|)
|(128,393
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(6,862
|)
|(8,253
|)
|(7,732
|)
|(1,106
|)
|(36,319
|)
|(32,700
|)
|(4,676
|)
|Impairment losses of long-lived assets
|0
|0
|(1,561,235
|)
|(223,254
|)
|0
|(1,561,235
|)
|(223,254
|)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|281,636
|362,395
|(1,197,968
|)
|(171,308
|)
|1,151,993
|(55,750
|)
|(7,973
|)
|Other income (expenses):
|Net interest expenses
|(458,745
|)
|(375,472
|)
|(412,919
|)
|(59,047
|)
|(1,834,851
|)
|(1,634,857
|)
|(233,781
|)
|Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net
|8,117
|(644
|)
|(261
|)
|(37
|)
|18,942
|1,489
|213
|Others, net
|29,727
|16,068
|3,167
|453
|49,057
|38,165
|5,458
|Gain (loss) on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|0
|1,369,304
|(62,245
|)
|(8,901
|)
|0
|2,364,104
|338,062
|(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes and share of results of equity method investees
|(139,265
|)
|1,371,651
|(1,670,226
|)
|(238,840
|)
|(614,859
|)
|713,151
|101,979
|Income tax expenses
|(34,144
|)
|(181,875
|)
|(23,283
|)
|(3,329
|)
|(156,053
|)
|(469,717
|)
|(67,169
|)
|Share of results of equity method investees
|0
|(461,144
|)
|1,230,749
|175,995
|0
|715,928
|102,376
|Net (loss) income from continuing operations
|(173,409
|)
|728,632
|(462,760
|)
|(66,174
|)
|(770,912
|)
|959,362
|137,186
|Discontinued operations
|Loss from operations of discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|(190,491
|)
|0
|0
|0
|(400,796
|)
|0
|0
|Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|4,475,539
|0
|0
|0
|4,475,539
|0
|0
|Income from discontinued operations
|4,285,048
|0
|0
|0
|4,074,743
|0
|0
|Net income (loss)
|4,111,639
|728,632
|(462,760
|)
|(66,174
|)
|3,303,831
|959,362
|137,186
|Net (loss) income from continuing operations
|(173,409
|)
|728,632
|(462,760
|)
|(66,174
|)
|(770,912
|)
|959,362
|137,186
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|(1,268
|)
|(2,657
|)
|(4,293
|)
|(614
|)
|(6,209
|)
|(9,719
|)
|(1,390
|)
|Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to GDS Holdings Limited shareholders
|(174,677
|)
|725,975
|(467,053
|)
|(66,788
|)
|(777,121
|)
|949,643
|135,796
|Income from discontinued operations
|4,285,048
|0
|0
|0
|4,074,743
|0
|0
|Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|3,373
|0
|0
|0
|7,317
|0
|0
|Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests
|75,550
|0
|0
|0
|120,447
|0
|0
|Net income from discontinued operations attributable to GDS Holdings Limited shareholders
|4,363,971
|0
|0
|0
|4,202,507
|0
|0
|Net income (loss) attributable to GDS Holdings Limited shareholders
|4,189,294
|725,975
|(467,053
|)
|(66,788
|)
|3,425,386
|949,643
|135,796
|Cumulative dividend on redeemable preferred shares
|(13,679
|)
|(13,663
|)
|(13,566
|)
|(1,940
|)
|(54,232
|)
|(54,305
|)
|(7,766
|)
|Net income (loss) available to GDS Holdings Limited ordinary shareholders
|4,175,615
|712,312
|(480,619
|)
|(68,728
|)
|3,371,154
|895,338
|128,030
|Income (loss) per ordinary share
|2.81
|0.46
|(0.31
|)
|(0.04
|)
|2.29
|0.59
|0.08
|2.81
|0.40
|(0.31
|)
|(0.04
|)
|2.29
|0.55
|0.08
|Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding
|1,484,083,188
|1,541,705,225
|1,554,302,551
|1,554,302,551
|1,475,079,754
|1,520,535,019
|1,520,535,019
|Diluted
|1,484,083,188
|1,984,256,384
|1,554,302,551
|1,554,302,551
|1,475,079,754
|1,644,556,988
|1,644,556,988
| GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net income (loss)
|4,111,639
|728,632
|(462,760
|)
|(66,174
|)
|3,303,831
|959,362
|137,186
|Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax
|(391,639
|)
|71,156
|103,487
|14,798
|74,741
|222,024
|31,749
|Defined benefit plan, net of nil tax
|(41
|)
|0
|0
|0
|(41
|)
|0
|0
|Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(96,957
|)
|0
|0
|0
|(96,957
|)
|0
|0
|Other comprehensive (loss) income from share of results of equity method investees
|0
|(52,070
|)
|(4,751
|)
|(679
|)
|0
|43,467
|6,216
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|3,623,002
|747,718
|(364,024
|)
|(52,055
|)
|3,281,574
|1,224,853
|175,151
|Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
|6,631
|(2,668
|)
|(4,180
|)
|(598
|)
|(1,076
|)
|(10,152
|)
|(1,452
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests
|126,721
|0
|0
|0
|24,904
|0
|0
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to GDS Holdings Limited shareholders
|3,756,354
|745,050
|(368,204
|)
|(52,653
|)
|3,305,402
|1,214,701
|173,699
| GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net income (loss)
|4,111,639
|728,632
|(462,760
|)
|(66,174
|)
|3,303,831
|959,362
|137,186
|Net income from discontinued operations
|(4,285,048
|)
|0
|0
|0
|(4,074,743
|)
|0
|0
|Depreciation and amortization
|865,896
|860,931
|885,229
|126,586
|3,243,004
|3,459,294
|494,672
|Amortization of debt issuance cost and debt discount
|18,290
|16,227
|26,454
|3,783
|110,724
|96,654
|13,821
|Share-based compensation expense
|82,965
|74,703
|85,494
|12,225
|296,487
|283,376
|40,523
|Share of results of equity method investees
|0
|461,144
|(1,230,749
|)
|(175,995
|)
|0
|(715,928
|)
|(102,376
|)
|(Gain) loss on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|0
|(1,369,304
|)
|62,245
|8,901
|0
|(2,364,104
|)
|(338,062
|)
|Impairment losses of long-lived assets
|0
|0
|1,561,235
|223,254
|0
|1,561,235
|223,254
|Others
|(29,703
|)
|5,989
|(12,801
|)
|(1,831
|)
|(115,941
|)
|(8,620
|)
|(1,233
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|315,821
|(41,820
|)
|69,210
|9,896
|(543,700
|)
|93,985
|13,440
|Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|1,079,860
|736,502
|983,557
|140,645
|2,219,662
|3,365,254
|481,225
|Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
|(150,554
|)
|0
|0
|0
|(281,297
|)
|0
|0
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|929,306
|736,502
|983,557
|140,645
|1,938,365
|3,365,254
|481,225
|Purchase of property and equipment and land use rights
|(381,382
|)
|(1,421,828
|)
|(914,640
|)
|(130,791
|)
|(2,965,384
|)
|(4,610,594
|)
|(659,306
|)
|Receipts (payments) related to acquisitions and investments
|27,000
|1,715,146
|(9,828
|)
|(1,405
|)
|1,125,023
|2,245,505
|321,103
|Purchases of time deposits
|0
|0
|(674,910
|)
|(96,511
|)
|0
|(674,910
|)
|(96,511
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations
|(354,382
|)
|293,318
|(1,599,378
|)
|(228,707
|)
|(1,840,361
|)
|(3,039,999
|)
|(434,714
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
|(3,011,040
|)
|0
|0
|0
|(6,920,177
|)
|0
|0
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(3,365,422
|)
|293,318
|(1,599,378
|)
|(228,707
|)
|(8,760,538
|)
|(3,039,999
|)
|(434,714
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations
|(612,447
|)
|(822,047
|)
|1,508,285
|215,682
|174,295
|6,106,016
|873,148
|Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations
|11,441,448
|0
|0
|0
|16,883,042
|0
|0
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|10,829,001
|(822,047
|)
|1,508,285
|215,682
|17,057,337
|6,106,016
|873,148
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash
|(6,457
|)
|(29,724
|)
|(38,135
|)
|(5,454
|)
|(13,592
|)
|(83,774
|)
|(11,980
|)
|Net increase of cash and restricted cash
|8,386,428
|178,049
|854,329
|122,166
|10,221,572
|6,347,497
|907,679
|Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
|9,753,076
|13,321,389
|13,586,698
|1,942,872
|7,917,932
|8,093,530
|1,157,359
|Reclassification as assets of disposal group classified as held for sale
|0
|87,260
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cash and restricted cash at end of period
|18,139,504
|13,586,698
|14,441,027
|2,065,038
|18,139,504
|14,441,027
|2,065,038
|Less: Cash and restricted cash of discontinued operations at deconsolidation date
|(10,045,974
|)
|0
|0
|0
|(10,045,974
|)
|0
|0
|Cash and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of period
|8,093,530
|13,586,698
|14,441,027
|2,065,038
|8,093,530
|14,441,027
|2,065,038
| GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)
except for percentage data)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|RMB
|% of net revenue
|RMB
|% of net revenue
|RMB
|US$
|% of net revenue
|RMB
|% of net revenue
|RMB
|US$
|% of net revenue
|Gross profit
|578,117
|21.5
|639,237
|22.1
|612,427
|87,576
|21.0
|2,222,629
|21.5
|2,585,415
|369,709
|22.6
|Depreciation and amortization
|786,869
|29.2
|800,517
|27.7
|827,079
|118,271
|28.2
|2,947,444
|28.6
|3,211,965
|459,304
|28.0
|Operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights
|11,996
|0.4
|11,499
|0.4
|11,564
|1,654
|0.4
|44,872
|0.4
|46,478
|6,646
|0.4
|Accretion expenses for asset retirement costs
|1,709
|0.1
|1,797
|0.1
|1,776
|254
|0.1
|6,827
|0.1
|7,218
|1,032
|0.1
|Share-based compensation expenses
|18,002
|0.7
|19,505
|0.7
|25,045
|3,580
|0.9
|92,402
|0.9
|64,294
|9,194
|0.6
|Adjusted GP
|1,396,693
|51.9
|1,472,555
|51.0
|1,477,891
|211,335
|50.6
|5,314,174
|51.5
|5,915,370
|845,885
|51.7
| GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)
except for percentage data)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|RMB
|% of net revenue
|RMB
|% of net revenue
|RMB
|US$
|% of net revenue
|RMB
|% of net revenue
|RMB
|US$
|% of net revenue
|Net income (loss)
|4,111,639
|152.8
|728,632
|25.2
|(462,760
|)
|(66,174
|)
|(15.8
|)
|3,303,831
|32.0
|959,362
|137,186
|8.4
|Income from discontinued operations
|(4,285,048
|)
|(159.3
|)
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0.0
|(4,074,743
|)
|(39.5
|)
|0
|0
|0.0
|Net (loss) income from continuing operations
|(173,409
|)
|(6.5
|)
|728,632
|25.2
|(462,760
|)
|(66,174
|)
|(15.8
|)
|(770,912
|)
|(7.5
|)
|959,362
|137,186
|8.4
|Net interest expenses
|458,745
|17.0
|375,472
|13.0
|412,919
|59,047
|14.1
|1,834,851
|17.8
|1,634,857
|233,781
|14.3
|Income tax expenses
|34,144
|1.3
|181,875
|6.3
|23,283
|3,329
|0.8
|156,053
|1.5
|469,717
|67,169
|4.1
|Share of results of equity method investees
|0
|0.0
|461,144
|16.0
|(1,230,749
|)
|(175,995
|)
|(42.1
|)
|0
|0.0
|(715,928
|)
|(102,376
|)
|(6.3
|)
|(Gain) loss on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|0
|0.0
|(1,369,304
|)
|(47.4
|)
|62,245
|8,901
|2.1
|0
|0.0
|(2,364,104
|)
|(338,062
|)
|(20.7
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|865,896
|32.2
|860,931
|29.8
|885,229
|126,586
|30.3
|3,243,004
|31.3
|3,459,294
|494,672
|30.3
|Operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights
|27,609
|1.0
|26,949
|0.9
|26,951
|3,854
|0.9
|110,126
|1.1
|108,435
|15,506
|0.9
|Accretion expenses for asset retirement costs
|1,709
|0.1
|1,797
|0.1
|1,776
|254
|0.1
|6,827
|0.1
|7,218
|1,032
|0.1
|Share-based compensation expenses
|82,965
|3.1
|74,703
|2.6
|85,494
|12,225
|2.9
|296,487
|2.9
|283,376
|40,523
|2.5
|Impairment losses of long-lived assets
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|1,561,235
|223,254
|53.4
|0
|0.0
|1,561,235
|223,254
|13.7
|Adjusted EBITDA
|1,297,659
|48.2
|1,342,199
|46.5
|1,365,623
|195,281
|46.7
|4,876,436
|47.2
|5,403,462
|772,685
|47.3
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