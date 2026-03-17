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Advocate Shashank Bajpai Honoured With Jankalyaan Samman Award For Excellence In Law And Legal Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 17th March 2026: In a proud and memorable moment, Advocate Shashank Bajpai was honoured with the Jankalyaan Samman for Excellence in the Field of Law and Legal Services at "Ek Shaam Desh ke Naam," a prestigious event organised by Jan Kalyaan Morcha at the Mavalankar Auditorium, Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.
What made the recognition even more special was that Advocate Shashank Bajpai was the only advocate to be honoured in this category, making the moment a truly significant one in an already distinguished evening.
The event brought together a remarkable gathering of ministers, dignitaries, and accomplished personalities from across the country, celebrating individuals who have made meaningful contributions in the fields of Defence, Sports, Media, Arts, Public Services, and Law.
The ceremony was graced by Hon'ble Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Shri Chirag Paswan as the Chief Guest. The evening was also marked by the presence of several eminent dignitaries.
Known for his sharp legal mind, integrity, and deep sense of professional responsibility, Advocate Shashank Bajpai has earned a respected place in the legal fraternity. He began his legal journey before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India as counsel for the Union of India and has since served in important positions including Central Government Standing Counsel, Delhi High Court, and Special Counsel for the State of Gujarat.
Over the years, he has represented several prominent clients before the Supreme Court of India, the Delhi High Court, and other tribunals across the country. His journey in law reflects not only professional excellence, but also a sincere commitment to justice and public service.
On the occasion, Advocate Shashank Bajpai said, "I am truly honoured to receive the Jankalyaan Samman for Excellence in the Field of Law and Legal Services. This recognition means a lot to me, not only as a professional milestone but also as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with serving the cause of justice. To receive this honour on such a respected platform, in the presence of Hon'ble Ministers and eminent personalities, is deeply humbling. Being the only advocate to receive this recognition in the category makes it even more special. I dedicate this honour to the values of integrity, constitutional duty, and public service that have always guided my work."
The evening also featured soulful Sufi music and vibrant cultural performances, adding warmth and grace to a celebration dedicated to excellence, service, and national pride.
This honour is not only a recognition of Advocate Shashank Bajpai's contribution to the field of law, but also a reflection of the important role the legal profession continues to play in upholding justice and strengthening the democratic fabric of the nation.
What made the recognition even more special was that Advocate Shashank Bajpai was the only advocate to be honoured in this category, making the moment a truly significant one in an already distinguished evening.
The event brought together a remarkable gathering of ministers, dignitaries, and accomplished personalities from across the country, celebrating individuals who have made meaningful contributions in the fields of Defence, Sports, Media, Arts, Public Services, and Law.
The ceremony was graced by Hon'ble Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Shri Chirag Paswan as the Chief Guest. The evening was also marked by the presence of several eminent dignitaries.
Known for his sharp legal mind, integrity, and deep sense of professional responsibility, Advocate Shashank Bajpai has earned a respected place in the legal fraternity. He began his legal journey before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India as counsel for the Union of India and has since served in important positions including Central Government Standing Counsel, Delhi High Court, and Special Counsel for the State of Gujarat.
Over the years, he has represented several prominent clients before the Supreme Court of India, the Delhi High Court, and other tribunals across the country. His journey in law reflects not only professional excellence, but also a sincere commitment to justice and public service.
On the occasion, Advocate Shashank Bajpai said, "I am truly honoured to receive the Jankalyaan Samman for Excellence in the Field of Law and Legal Services. This recognition means a lot to me, not only as a professional milestone but also as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with serving the cause of justice. To receive this honour on such a respected platform, in the presence of Hon'ble Ministers and eminent personalities, is deeply humbling. Being the only advocate to receive this recognition in the category makes it even more special. I dedicate this honour to the values of integrity, constitutional duty, and public service that have always guided my work."
The evening also featured soulful Sufi music and vibrant cultural performances, adding warmth and grace to a celebration dedicated to excellence, service, and national pride.
This honour is not only a recognition of Advocate Shashank Bajpai's contribution to the field of law, but also a reflection of the important role the legal profession continues to play in upholding justice and strengthening the democratic fabric of the nation.
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