Western Exploration Outlines 2026 Program To Advance Doby George Permitting And Expand Gravel Creek Resources
|MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE – June 17, 2025 Effective Date
|Indicated
|Inferred
|
|Tonnes
| Au
(g/t)
| Au
(ozs)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Ag
(ozs)
| AuEq
(g/t)
| AuEq
(oz)
|Tonnes
| Au
(g/t)
| Au
(ozs)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Ag
(ozs)
| AuEq
(g/t)
| AuEq
(oz.)
| Gravel
Creek
|1,331,000
|5.04
|216,000
|78.7
|3,367,000
|5.95
|254.000
|3,933,000
|4.52
|571,000
|76.9
|9,726,000
|5.39
|683,000
| Wood
Gulch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,741,000
|0.75
|66,000
|6.2
|545,000
|0.82
|73,000
| Doby
George
|13,662,000
|0.90
|394,000
|-
|-
|0.90
|394,000
|3,270,000
|0.68
|71,000
|-
|-
|0.68
|71,000
|TOTAL
|14,993,000
|1.27
|610,000
|7.0
|3,367,000
|1.35
|648,000
|9,944,000
|2.22
|708,000
|32.1
|10,271,000
|2.58
|827,000
About Western Exploration
Western Exploration is advancing the 100% owned Aura Project, located approximately 120 kilometers/75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada. The Aura Project includes three unique gold and silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch. Western Exploration is comprised of an experienced team of precious metals experts that aim to lead the company to becoming North America's premiere gold and silver development company.
Additional information regarding Western Exploration can be found on Western Exploration's corporate website ( ) on SEDAR+ ( ) under Western Exploration's issuer profile.
For more information, please contact:
Darcy Marud
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 775-329-8119
Email: ...
Nichole Cowles
Investor Relations
Telephone: 775-240-4172
Email: ...
Scientific and Technical Information
The scientific and technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Hawksworth, General Manager of the Western Exploration's Aura Project, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ").
The PEA is more particularly described in the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Doby George Deposits and Updated Resource Estimate for the Gravel Creek Gold-Silver Deposits, Aura Gold-Silver Project, Elko County, Nevada" and dated October 1, 2025, as amended (with an effective June 17, 2025), which was prepared for Western Exploration.
The PEA was prepared by independent representatives of KCA and RESPEC Company LLC (" RESPEC "), each of whom is a "qualified person" (within the meaning of NI 43-101) (each, a "qualified person") and independent of Western Exploration for purposes of Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. At the effective date of the PEA, each qualified person has certified that, to the best of their knowledge, information, and belief, the parts of the PEA for which they were responsible, contain all scientific and technical information required to be disclosed to make the PEA not misleading. The affiliation and areas of responsibility for each qualified person involved in preparing the PEA are provided below:
- Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA – processing design and costs, metallurgy, recovery and cash flow; Mr. Michael S. Lindholm, C.P.G. of RESPEC – geology, database and MRE; and Kyle Murphy, P.E. of RESPEC – open pit design, mine planning, scheduling and costing.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the significance and accuracy of the PEA, timing of the completion of the PFS, if at all, the impact to the Company of the study being conducted by the USGS, the timing and results of the 2026 Program, the timing of the completion of additional study and plans, if completed at all, and future drilling, permitting, approval and exploration plans and intentions at the Aura Project; and the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Western Exploration to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in respect of the Aura Project; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Western Exploration cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Western Exploration nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Western Exploration does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information made in this news release concerning Western Exploration, please refer to the continuous disclosure record of Western Exploration on SEDAR+ ( ) under Western Exploration's issuer profile. The forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning Western Exploration reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Western Exploration disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Western Exploration Inc.
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