Supply & Demand Chain Executive Honors GXO's Sam Asher In The 2026 'Pros To Know' Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sam Asher is recognized for his leadership excellence in Aerospace & Defense

GREENWICH, Conn., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that Sam Asher has been named a 2026 'Pros to Know' award winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. Asher is recognized in the Leaders in Excellence category.

As the Division President for Aerospace and Government Services, Sam Asher oversees all commercial aerospace, commercial defense and defense contractor work within GXO's Americas and Asia Pacific region. His transformative leadership in this role has redefined what operational excellence looks like in mission-critical environments, positioning GXO as a top partner to the world's leading aerospace and defense companies.

“As a senior GXO leader in aerospace and defense, Sam consistently demonstrates the strategic vision and operational leadership that define world-class executives,” said Michael Jacobs, President of Americas and Asia Pacific, GXO.“This recognition is a well-earned acknowledgment of his impact.”

GXO is a leading supply chain provider to the defense industry in North America and the UK, with more than two decades of experience delivering high-performing, reliable and efficient aerospace, government and defense logistics services. The company's accelerating growth in this sector is underpinned by the formation of its Defense Advisory Board and recent agreements with BAE Systems, Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, and Boeing. GXO also recently announced it has entered the Torus Defense Supply Chain Alliance with Amentum, Accenture and A.P. Moller – Maersk, to strengthen the UK Defense Sector.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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Sam Asher named a 2026 'Pros to Know' award winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive