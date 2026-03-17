Polymarket Death Threat Raises Stakes Of Iran War Reporting

MENAFN - Asia Times) An Israeli journalist said he's received death threats from gamblers demanding he change an accurate report about an Iranian missile strike in order to help them win a bet on the prediction app Polymarket.

On Monday, Emanuel Fabian, a military correspondent for The Times of Israel, wrote that he was confused when he suddenly received several requests to correct a report on March 10 that an Iranian missile had struck Israeli territory.

Fabian said he'd based his report on information from“rescue services” as well as“footage that emerged showing the massive explosion caused by the missile's warhead.” No injuries were reported from the impact, as the missile struck an empty area outside the city of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem.

“What I thought was a seemingly minor incident during the war has turned into days of harassment and death threats against me,” Fabian said.

Hours after posting the report to the paper's live blog, Fabian said he received an email, from a user identifying as Aviv, claiming that what had hit the ground was not a missile, but an interceptor fragment.

Fabian contended military sources had confirmed it was a missile and that the impact was far too large to have been from only an interceptor.

He then received another email from a user named Daniel with the exact same gripe. Daniel described having an“urgent request” for the report to be changed and told Fabian that by changing it,“you would be helping me, many others, and, of course, the state of Israel.”

Daniel sent Fabian several more emails over the next couple of days demanding a correction, and the tone continued to grow more urgent.

“I ask again, if you could handle this as soon as possible, it would help us a lot,” Daniel said on Thursday.“It's really important, if possible, still this morning.”

Other users messaged him with the same complaint over email and the messaging app Discord. It was only when Fabian received more angry replies from two more users on X that he realized what was going on.