Viral Vasai Video Sparks Row Over Alleged Boycott Call After Film Kerala Story Screening (WATCH)

A video claimed to be from Vasai in Palghar has sparked a major controversy after it showed people allegedly taking a pledge to socially and economically boycott Muslims. The video, which has been widely shared online, is said to have been recorded inside a cinema hall after a free screening of the film The Kerala Story on March 10. However, authorities have not yet confirmed if the video is real or where exactly it was shot.

A senior officer from the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate said that the authenticity of the video is still being checked. The officer told PTI that police are not sure about the location and added that it could also be an attempt by 'unscrupulous elements' to create trouble. Officials have not confirmed whether the incident actually took place in Vasai or if the claims are misleading.

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Congress MP shares video, raises concern

Syed Naseer Hussain, a Rajya Sabha MP from Congress, shared the video on social media platform X and raised serious concerns. He claimed that after the screening, participants took an oath to boycott Muslims. He also criticised what he described as growing communal tension.

In Vasai, Palghar, after a free screening of the film The Kerala Story on March 10, participants reportedly took a collective oath calling for the economic and social boycott of Muslims continued encouragement of propaganda-driven narratives under the BJP government has... twitter/FGDJ2ARHKJ

- Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, M P (@NasirHussainINC) March 16, 2026

The MP said that promoting such narratives could increase division in society. He stressed that India's values are based on equality, secularism, and unity, and warned that calls for boycotts of any community go against the spirit of the Constitution.

Mixed reactions on social media

The viral video has led to strong reactions online. Some users criticised the alleged act and called it harmful and unfair.

In Vasai, Palghar, participants reportedly took a collective oath calling for the economic and social boycott of Muslims after a free screening of the film The Kerala Story on March 10. twitter/JkxO4Komui

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) March 16, 2026

Another user questioned the logic behind such a boycott, pointing out that many daily items like fuel come from Muslim-majority countries. The user also mentioned the contribution of Muslim scholars to subjects like maths, asking how such boycotts would even work.

At the same time, some people linked the video to the impact of films and public messaging, showing how strongly such content can influence opinions.

Film remains at centre of debate

Since its release in 2023, The Kerala Story has remained a topic of strong debate across the country. Its sequel, released earlier this year, has also drawn attention. Supporters of the films say they bring out real issues and hidden truths. Critics, however, argue that the films may exaggerate facts and create division among communities.

The latest controversy has once again brought the film into public discussion, with questions being raised about its social impact.