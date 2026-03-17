Praise & Rebuke: Rahul Gandhi's Tea Protest Sparks Political Storm

Congress MP Praises Rahul Gandhi's Gesture

Congress MP Prashant Padole has praised Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi for feeding them "tea and breakfast" during their protest after they were suspended from the Lower House by Speaker Om Birla. Speaking to ANI, Padole said, "Our leaders came today. They sit here all day, from morning until evening. It's summer. If they offered water and tea, what's the big deal? Nishikant Dubey should have been sitting there today. From morning until evening, we see PM Modi coming and offering him tea. We thank our leader for being such a good leader that he looked after us, loved us and fed us tea and breakfast and not only us but also fed all the people present here."

Ex-Bureaucrats, Veterans Demand Apology

Meanwhile, a group of 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and four lawyers wrote an open letter asking the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to apologise over the incident of him having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament. Led by the former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid, the signatories stated that the March 12 incident was "deeply concerning" and reflected "conscious disregard for parliamentary authority."

'Sense of Entitlement and Arrogance': SP Vaid

Speaking with ANI, SP Vaid said that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition and shows a "sense of entitlement and arrogance". "84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and former lawyers have addressed this letter to the public stating that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition, which is a very responsible post. His behaviour shows a sense of entitlement and arrogance. He indulges in theatrics; he sits on the steps of the Parliament and sips tea amid slogannering. I think Rahul Gandhi does not understand the importance of the post of LoP," he said.

He demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, urging him to fulfil the role of a responsible LoP.

The letter by the signatories stated that Parliament is not a venue for spectacle or political theatre, and Ragul Gandhi's conduct represents a clear disregard for established norms of behaviour and decorum.

BJP MP Submits Notice Over 'Dignity' of Parliament

On March 12, Rahul Gandhi joined a protest at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament. Photos and videos went viral showing him casually sharing tea and snacks with colleagues. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker along with a pen drive containing material related to the incident, stating that such actions "lowered the dignity" of the Parliament. (ANI)

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