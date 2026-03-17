Brazil's Quintoandar Launches First LATAM Real Estate Chatgpt App

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- QuintoAndar became the first Latin American proptech to launch an official app inside ChatGPT, allowing users to search real estate listings through conversational AI

- Brazil is one of ChatGPT's three largest markets globally, with more than 140 million weekly users, making the integration a significant distribution channel

- Competitors Loft and Zap are also accelerating AI adoption, with AI-generated broker avatars and voice-based property search already live across Brazil's proptech sector

The QuintoAndar ChatGPT integration launched Tuesday marks a new chapter for real estate technology in Latin America. Brazil's largest digital property platform has become the first in the region's real estate sector to build an official application inside OpenAI's ChatGPT ecosystem, allowing users to search for apartments and houses using natural language rather than traditional dropdown menus and filters. The Rio Times, a Latin American financial news outlet, covers how Brazil financial news English and technology adoption are reshaping the country's consumer economy.

How the QuintoAndar ChatGPT App Works

Users access the tool by navigating to the "Apps" tab inside ChatGPT, searching for "QuintoAndar," and activating the extension. Once enabled, typing "/QuintoAndar" followed by a description triggers a real-time search across the platform's listings. The AI processes requests that go far beyond standard filters - queries like "show me apartments in Pinheiros on a well-lit street" or "I want a three-bedroom place with parking in Barra Funda" return an interactive carousel of matching properties complete with photos, prices, and key features, all within the ChatGPT interface.

When a user finds a property of interest, clicking "View more" redirects them to QuintoAndar's own platform to schedule visits, submit rental offers, or begin a purchase process. The QuintoAndar ChatGPT app does not replace the company's native search - it extends it into a channel where potential clients are already spending time. Chief Product Officer Rafael Castro said the company views it as "the beginning of a continuous learning journey" that will be refined with user feedback and advancing AI capabilities in the coming months.

Why Brazil Is the Right Market

The strategic rationale is straightforward: Brazil ranks among ChatGPT's three largest markets worldwide, with more than 140 million weekly users according to OpenAI data. QuintoAndar already introduced a generative AI search tool on its own platform in January 2025, allowing voice and text descriptions to replace traditional filter-based browsing. The company's AI analyzes listing photographs to identify details like flooring type, wall colors, design style, and natural lighting - information that conventional search parameters cannot capture.

The ChatGPT integration mirrors a pattern established by global brands. Photoshop, TripAdvisor, and Booking have already launched apps inside the platform, treating it as a distribution channel comparable to mobile app stores. For QuintoAndar, the move is also a user acquisition play: traffic from AI-powered language models is growing rapidly and tends to bring more qualified leads than traditional search engine referrals, though the company declined to share specific numbers.

AI Race Across Brazil's Proptech Sector

QuintoAndar is not the only Brazilian proptech embracing AI. Competitor Loft has deployed AI-generated broker avatars - digital video presentations of listings created automatically and customized for each property - becoming the first in the sector to use synthetic video for real estate marketing. Behind the scenes, Loft's AI agents analyze rent default cases, cutting average resolution time from 40 days to 15. Meanwhile, Zap, the country's largest property portal owned by OLX, offers voice-enabled AI property search and runs an AI assistant called Izi that provides real-time responses to inquiries agents receive through listings.

The broader picture is one of rapid convergence between conversational AI and consumer services in Latin America's largest economy. QuintoAndar invested R$18 million ($3.2 million) in 2025 to build a dedicated AI-powered lease termination division, and the company describes artificial intelligence not as an isolated feature but as infrastructure shaping every product it develops. As AI-native search replaces filter-based browsing across industries, Brazil's proptech sector is positioning itself as an early adopter - betting that the way people find their next home will look fundamentally different within a few years.