Bihar RS Poll Absence Row: Cong Cries Foul, Blames BJP's 'Money Game' For Defeat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Amid controversy over the absence of its MLAs during the Bihar Rajya Sabha elections, Congress on Tuesday alleged that the BJP "buys" even governments, while the ruling party rejected the charge and said the opposition should manage its legislators.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said,“The BJP buys governments; these are still MLAs. It is not a good sign for democracy if people, due to money power or other reasons, compromise their ideology, cross-vote, or make excuses”. He added that the party would seek reports from state presidents, after which the top leadership would review the matter.

The remarks come after several opposition MLAs were absent during voting in the Bihar Rajya Sabha elections, which has triggered a political row between the ruling NDA and opposition parties.

Responding to the allegations, BJP leaders dismissed the claims and said the opposition should focus on internal discipline.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale told IANS,“The opposition keeps making allegations, but they should manage their own MLAs. We are strong enough to manage ours.”

He further added,“We are also capable of managing other MLAs. Whatever happened, we are not responsible for it. NDA candidates have won in most states, including Maharashtra, Bihar, and Haryana. The opposition should handle its MLAs. If they do not want to stay with them, what can we do?”

BJP MP Vivek Thakur also criticised the opposition, saying that the issue reflects weak leadership.

“If a party cannot manage its own MLAs, it shows the state of its leadership. Don't blame others; focus on your party and your legislators. The NDA had to win all five seats, and it has done so,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NDA registered a clean sweep in the elections held for five seats of the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, with all its candidates securing victory.

The result dealt a setback to the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA had fielded Chief Minister and Janata Dal(United) national president Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Nitin Nabin, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, and BJP candidate Shivesh Ram.

All five candidates won their respective seats.

During voting in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, 202 MLAs from the NDA cast their votes, while 37 MLAs from the Mahagathbandhan participated in the polling.

On behalf of the opposition, Congress MLAs Manoj Biswas, Surendra Kushwaha and Manohar Prasad Singh, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Faisal Rahman, were absent during the voting.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram issued a statement regarding the disappearance of three MLAs.

He alleged that the BJP had abducted their legislators. He noted that, despite the BJP being in power, these three MLAs had remained in constant contact since March 13.

He further claimed that their MLAs have been placed under house arrest.

On the basis of first preference, Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin, Ram Nath Thakur, and Upendra Kushwaha secured victory, while Shivesh Ram secured his victory in the second preference of votes.

The Mahagathbandhan's candidate, A.D. Singh, received 38 votes.

In the second preference round, Shivesh Ram secured additional votes, ensuring victory for all NDA candidates.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly has 243 seats, and the election was conducted to fill five Rajya Sabha seats.

Although six candidates were in the fray, the NDA's strong numerical strength in the Assembly played a decisive role in the outcome.

The ruling alliance currently enjoys the support of around 202 MLAs, while the Mahagathbandhan has 35 MLAs, giving the NDA a clear advantage.