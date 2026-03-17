Bitcoin Holds $74K As Strategy Buys $1.6B

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BTC / Crypto Daily Report · March 17, 2026 · Covering March 16 Session Bitcoin $74,347 ▼ −0.71% · −$529 H: $76,013 · L: $73,803 Ethereum $2,323 ▲ +3.34% Bitmine treasury: 4.6M ETH BTC ETF Flows ~$1B 6-day inflow streak Strategy BTC 761,068 +22,337 BTC last week 1 Strategy buys $1.6 billion in Bitcoin, holdings surpass 761,000 BTC. Michael Saylor's company acquired 22,337 BTC at an average of $70,387 during the week of March 9–15, funded through record STRC preferred stock sales. Strategy now controls 3.6% of Bitcoin's total supply with an aggregate cost basis of $75,602 per coin. The pace of accumulation - 86,568 BTC in 2026 alone - has already exceeded all of 2021, 2022, and 2023 combined. 2 Bitcoin ETFs post 6-day inflow streak totaling nearly $1 billion since March 9. US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs have absorbed consistent institutional buying as BTC rose more than 12% from the $66,100 March low to $74,250. The inflows coincide with Bitcoin's strongest relative performance versus equities and gold since the Iran war began, reinforcing the digital-gold narrative among allocators. 3 BTC touches $76,013 before fading - highest since February 6 - as FOMC looms. Bitcoin briefly printed its highest level in six weeks on Sunday before pulling back 2.2% to $74,347. The reversal came as traders took profits ahead of Wednesday's Fed decision and Copom rate announcement. Trump publicly pressured Powell to cut rates "right now," but markets price a 99% probability of a hold at 3.50–3.75%. 01Session Data

Metric Value Chg BTC/USD (Sunday close) $74,347 −0.71% Session High $76,013 Session Low $73,803 ETH/USD $2,323 +3.34% SOL/USD $94.41 +1.12% XRP/USD $1.527 +3.24% BTC Perp Volume (24h) $5.26B DXY ~99.40 −0.6% Gold $5,023 +0.63% S&P 500 6,699.38 +1.01% BTC ETF Streak 6 days ~$1B total

Top Movers (24h Perpetuals) ZEC +15.36% · $268.19 - Privacy coin rally on regulatory clarity hopes FARTCOIN +15.86% · $0.2089 - Meme token momentum on elevated volumes SIREN +14.54% · $0.725 - Prediction market token surges FET +10.88% · $0.2324 - AI token strength continues HYPE +6.11% · $41.26 - Hyperliquid native token extends gains Notable Losers PIPPIN −51.03% · $0.1743 - New listing collapses after initial hype LYN −26.24% · $0.0606 - Second straight session of sharp losses TRUMP −6.13% · $3.718 - Gives back Friday gains despite gala announcement 02Market Commentary

Bitcoin price today analysis shows BTC consolidating near $74,347 after touching a six-week high of $76,013 on Sunday before pulling back on pre-FOMC profit-taking. The move represents the first weekend where Bitcoin held gains rather than declining since the Iran conflict began on February 28 - a meaningful shift in market structure that suggests underlying demand is absorbing selling pressure. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of cryptocurrency markets and Latin American financial intelligence.

Strategy's latest filing revealed a $1.57 billion Bitcoin purchase during the March 9–15 week, adding 22,337 BTC at an average of $70,387 and lifting total holdings to 761,068 BTC. The acquisition was funded through record STRC preferred stock sales, with the company now controlling 3.6% of Bitcoin's total supply. Metaplanet, the Japanese corporate buyer, separately raised $255 million and launched new warrants to fund its push toward a 210,000 BTC treasury target.

The institutional pipeline continued to strengthen. US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs posted a 6-day inflow streak totaling nearly $1 billion since March 9, with BTC rising more than 12% over the same period. T. Rowe Price amended its S-1 filing for an actively managed crypto ETF that adds SUI to its eligible tokens, while Bitmine accelerated Ethereum purchases to boost its treasury to 4.6 million ETH - generating an estimated $180 million in annualized staking revenue. Abra, the crypto wealth manager, announced plans for a Nasdaq listing through a $750 million SPAC merger.

On the regulatory front, the SEC dropped its case against BitClout founder Nader Al-Naji with prejudice - a permanent dismissal that signals the agency's continued de-escalation under new leadership. The DeFi Education Fund voluntarily dismissed its airdrop lawsuit against the SEC, citing a shift in the regulatory environment. President Trump publicly pressured Fed Chair Powell to cut rates, calling anyone who disagrees "a third-grade student." The FOMC decision on Wednesday remains the key macro risk event, with markets pricing a 99% hold probability but closely watching the dot plot for 2026 guidance.

03Technical Analysis

Bitcoin closed Sunday at $74,347 after a session that saw the price tag $76,013 - its highest since February 6 - before fading on profit-taking. The MACD configuration continues to improve: the signal line reads 950, the MACD line 745, and the histogram at −205 is the least negative reading in three weeks, approaching a potential bullish crossover. The RSI sits at 60.31 on the 14-day and 52.21 on the faster signal, both comfortably above the neutral 50 level and pointing higher.

Price remains far below the 200-day SMA at $93,576, which defines the structural bear trend from the October 2025 all-time high of $126,198. However, the near-term momentum shift is notable - BTC has rallied roughly 25% from the March 9 low of $65,836, reclaiming the upper Bollinger Band zone and pushing into the Ichimoku cloud from below. The cloud boundaries at approximately $74,908 and $75,184 are the immediate resistance to clear for a confirmed trend change.

The $76,013 session high marks the critical breakout level. A sustained move above this zone on heavy volume would confirm the bullish reversal and target the $80,000 psychological level. Failure to hold above $73,800 support - the session low - would signal a false breakout and likely pull BTC back toward the $71,485 Kijun-sen level that has defined the mid-range floor since early March.

Level Price Source Resistance 2 $76,013 Session high / breakout level Resistance 1 $75,184 Upper Bollinger / cloud boundary Spot $74,347 March 16, 2026 Support 1 $71,485 Kijun-sen / mid-range floor Support 2 $70,099 Lower chart level Structural Support $69,579 Recent swing low

Support & Resistance04Forward Look FOMC DECISION → MARCH 18–19

The Fed is expected to hold at 3.50–3.75%. The dot plot and Powell's commentary on oil-driven inflation will determine whether markets' two-cut baseline for 2026 holds or shifts further hawkish. Bitcoin has historically rallied into dovish outcomes but remains vulnerable to rate-hold-for-longer scenarios that compress liquidity expectations.

$76,000 BREAKOUT TEST → THIS WEEK

Sunday's $76,013 high marks the critical resistance. A daily close above this level on elevated volume would confirm the short squeeze and target $80,000. The 6-day ETF inflow streak and Strategy's relentless buying create a structural bid, but profit-taking ahead of the FOMC could cap near-term upside.

INSTITUTIONAL PIPELINE → EXPANDING

T. Rowe Price's actively managed crypto ETF filing, Abra's $750M Nasdaq SPAC, and Metaplanet's $255M raise all signal broadening institutional infrastructure. Bitmine's 4.6M ETH treasury generates $180M in annualized staking revenue, establishing a corporate model for yield-generating crypto positions.

REGULATORY THAW → CONTINUING

The SEC's dismissal of the BitClout case with prejudice and the DeFi lobby's voluntary withdrawal of its airdrop lawsuit both signal a friendlier regulatory regime. However, the CLARITY Act faces fading odds if not advanced before April, and South Korea's $24M fine against Bithumb shows enforcement remains active outside the U.S.

05Verdict

Bitcoin's narrative has shifted from "risk asset under pressure" to "digital gold outperformer." Since the Iran war began, BTC has risen roughly 25% from its March 9 low while the S&P 500 has fallen 5% and gold has pulled back. The 6-day ETF inflow streak, Strategy's $1.6 billion weekly buy, and Metaplanet's $255 million raise have created an institutional accumulation wave that rivals the 2024 ETF launch period in intensity.

The technical picture is the strongest since February. The MACD histogram is converging toward a bullish crossover, RSI is above 60, and price has reclaimed the upper Bollinger Band. Sunday's touch of $76,013 - a six-week high - is the clearest breakout attempt since the selloff began. However, the 200-day SMA at $93,576 remains far overhead, and BTC is still 41% below its October all-time high. This is a bear market rally with improving fundamentals, not a confirmed trend reversal.

The FOMC decision on Wednesday is the week's make-or-break event. A dovish hold with the dot plot maintaining two cuts would likely fuel a breakout above $76,000 and a squeeze toward $80,000. A hawkish surprise - fewer cuts, elevated inflation language - would cap the rally and push BTC back toward $71,500 support.

Bias: CAUTIOUSLY BULLISH. A daily close above $76,013 upgrades to Bullish with a $80,000 target. A break below $71,485 reinstates Neutral.