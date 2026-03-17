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Trump Defends US Strikes on Iran Despite Regional Retaliation
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that his most recent communication with US special envoy Steve Witkoff occurred prior to the “illegal military attack” on Iran that began on February 28, according to reports.
"Any claim to the contrary appears geared solely to mislead oil traders and the public," Araghchi said on social media. His remarks came in response to a report by a US news outlet claiming that Witkoff and Araghchi had exchanged text messages about ending the conflict, suggesting it was the first known direct contact since the outbreak of hostilities.
Iran has refused to capitulate and has launched a series of retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets. These actions have disrupted global markets, affected aviation, and temporarily blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for international oil shipments, as stated by reports.
"Any claim to the contrary appears geared solely to mislead oil traders and the public," Araghchi said on social media. His remarks came in response to a report by a US news outlet claiming that Witkoff and Araghchi had exchanged text messages about ending the conflict, suggesting it was the first known direct contact since the outbreak of hostilities.
Iran has refused to capitulate and has launched a series of retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets. These actions have disrupted global markets, affected aviation, and temporarily blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for international oil shipments, as stated by reports.
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