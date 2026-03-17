Summer Hydration: Beat The Heat With These 5 Easy Homemade ORS Drinks

Homemade ORS Drink: With summer in full swing, the intense heat and heavy sweating can drain your body of water and essential minerals. This can lead to dehydration. It's super important to keep yourself hydrated. While you can always buy ORS packets from the market, you can also whip up some easy and healthy ORS drinks right at home. These drinks not only replenish your body's water levels but also give you an instant energy boost. Let's check out five simple recipes for homemade ORS drinks.

Salt and Sugar ORS Drink

What you'll need: One glass of boiled and cooled water, 1⁄2 teaspoon of salt, and 2 teaspoons of sugar.

How to make it

First, take a glass of clean, cool water. Add the salt and sugar, and stir until everything is completely dissolved. Make sure the salt and sugar have fully mixed into the water. This is the simplest and most effective ORS drink, as it works fast to restore lost water and electrolytes in your body.

Lemon ORS Drink

What you'll need: One glass of water, the juice of one lemon, one teaspoon of sugar, and a pinch of salt.

How to make it

Squeeze the juice of a fresh lemon into a glass of water. Then, add the sugar and salt, and mix it all up. This lemony drink is instantly refreshing and is a great way to avoid dehydration in the summer.

Coconut Water ORS Drink

What you'll need: One glass of fresh coconut water, a pinch of black salt, and one teaspoon of honey.

How to make it

Take a glass of fresh coconut water. Add a little bit of black salt and honey, and give it a good stir. Coconut water is a natural powerhouse of electrolytes and helps your body rehydrate very quickly.

Buttermilk (Chaach) ORS Drink

What you'll need

One glass of buttermilk (chaach), a pinch of salt, and a little bit of roasted cumin (jeera) powder.

How to make it

In a glass of fresh buttermilk, add the salt and roasted cumin powder. Mix it well. Buttermilk is known to have a cooling effect on the stomach and is a fantastic way to stay hydrated in the summer months.

Also Read:How to make kesar mango lassi: A perfect summer drink recipe

Honey and Lemon ORS Drink

What you'll need: One glass of water, one teaspoon of honey, one teaspoon of lemon juice, and a pinch of salt.

How to make it

In a glass of water, add the honey and lemon juice. Then, add a pinch of salt and stir until it's all dissolved. This drink is not just tasty but also gives you an instant energy kick.

Making these homemade ORS drinks a part of your summer routine will help you stay hydrated and keep dehydration at bay. They are super easy to prepare and are great for your health.

Also Read:Sugarcane Juice in Summer: What Happens to Your Body When You Drink It Daily?