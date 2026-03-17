Godrej EPC Ops Not Hit By West Asia Conflict, Says Top Official

Godrej Enterprises Group's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) operations are not impacted by ongoing conflicts in West Asia, as the company does not depend on oil-linked imports or supply chains, the company's Energy Solutions Business Head and EVP Raghvendra Mirji told ANI on Tuesday.

"We don't import anything from those countries and we are not an oil-based business. Hence, at this point of time, we are not impacted at all on this crisis," Mirji told ANI in New Delhi, adding that the situation is being closely monitored while the government has assured supply stability. Responding to concerns around rising crude oil prices, he said electricity tariffs are "unlikely to go up at this point of time," adding that policy decisions by the government will determine future pricing trends.

Strong Growth and Order Book

Mirji said the Energy Solutions business of Godrej, which undertakes EPC turnkey projects in power infrastructure, including substations and transmission lines up to 765 kV, is witnessing strong growth momentum. The company has an order book of around Rs 2,600 crore and is targeting to cross Rs 3,000 crore in the next financial year. He said the business expects to close FY26 with revenues of about Rs 1,600 crore, marking a 15-20 per cent growth over the previous year. Looking ahead, the company is projecting 20-25 per cent growth, supported by strong demand in the power sector.

Sectoral Growth Drivers

Highlighting sectoral drivers, Mirji said India's renewable energy push remains a key factor, with installed capacity at about 258 GW and a target of 500 GW by 2030. States such as Gujarat and Rajasthan are leading large-scale renewable projects, particularly in solar energy, driving demand for power evacuation infrastructure.

He said the company has established project hubs in these states to support execution and faster implementation of projects. "We are building substations mainly to evacuate this renewable power and hence we have taken a lot of projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan," he said.

EVs, Data Centres, and Railways

Mirji added that multiple factors are driving electricity demand, including the rapid growth of electric vehicles, expansion of data centres, and railway electrification.

Data centres in India are growing at around 25 per cent CAGR, with global players such as Microsoft and Google setting up large facilities, increasing demand for power infrastructure.

Indian Railways has an annual capital expenditure plan of about Rs 60,000 crore, of which around Rs 9,000-10,000 crore is linked to traction substations, presenting a significant opportunity for EPC players, he said.

Technology and Digitalisation

On technology, Mirji said the group has invested about Rs 1,200 crore across businesses in digital platforms, IoT and artificial intelligence to improve productivity and project execution.

In the Energy Solutions division, digital tools are being used to enhance visibility and reduce project timelines.

Future Strategy and Outlook

Mirji said the company is not currently looking at acquisitions and will continue to focus on expanding its existing substation and transmission portfolio, while leveraging strong growth opportunities in the power infrastructure sector. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)