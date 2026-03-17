Assam Elections 2026: I-T Dept Sets Up 24X7 Control Room For Black Money

The Income Tax Department has set up a 24x7 control room in Assam to monitor and curb the use of black money in the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections 2026. The initiative has been undertaken by the Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), North Eastern Region, Guwahati, as part of its efforts to assist the Election Commission of India in ensuring free and fair elections scheduled to be held on April 9, 2026.

As per the release, strict vigil will be maintained during the Model Code of Conduct period on the movement of unaccounted cash, bullion, precious metals and other valuables suspected to be used for electoral purposes across the state.

Public Participation Encouraged

To facilitate public participation, the department has operationalised a round-the-clock control room at Aayakar Bhawan, Christian Basti, GS Road in Guwahati. Citizens can report credible information related to suspicious movement or distribution of cash and valuables through dedicated mobile, WhatsApp, landline numbers and email.

The department has assured that informants are not required to disclose their identity, and all information shared will be kept strictly confidential. However, it emphasised that inputs must be credible and actionable.

"The Control Room is functional until the completion of the election process," the release stated, urging citizens to actively contribute towards maintaining transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

The move is part of a broader effort to strengthen democratic values and prevent the misuse of unaccounted money during elections.

ECI Announces Poll Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in four states-- Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu--along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Polling and Counting Dates

According to the schedule, Assam and Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 9. Polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9.

The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

Election Scale and Logistics

Overall, the elections will cover 824 Assembly constituencies with a total electorate of about 17.4 crore voters. Nearly 2.19 lakh polling stations will be set up, and around 25 lakh personnel will be deployed to conduct the elections.

The terms of the current assemblies are set to end on different dates: May 20 in Assam, May 7 in West Bengal, May 10 in Tamil Nadu, May 23 in Kerala, and June 15 in Puducherry. (ANI)

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