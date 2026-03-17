Power Outages Reported In Four Regions Due To New Russian Shelling, Says Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

“The enemy continues to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As a result of the latest shelling, there are new power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions as of this morning. Emergency repair work is already underway wherever safety conditions currently allow,” the statement reads.

Due to the consequences of previous massive attacks on the energy sector, power restriction schedules for industry are expected to be implemented from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in all regions.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, electricity consumption is 1.9% higher than the previous day. This is due to cloudy weather in most regions of Ukraine, which reduces the efficiency of residential solar power plants and leads to a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the main grid.

Given the weather conditions, Ukrenergo asks that the use of high-power appliances be shifted to the hours when solar power plants operate most efficiently-from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“During the period of mandatory power restriction schedules for industry, please limit the use of high-power electrical appliances and do not turn on several such appliances at the same time,” the company added.

Energy, industrial, and port infrastructure damaged in Odesa region following overnight Russian attack

As previously reported, Ukrenergo received an official letter from the Slovak electricity transmission system operator SEPS regarding the unilateral termination of the Mutual Emergency Assistance Agreement.