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Parliament Of Azerbaijan Addresses Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev And First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The Azerbaijani Parliament has addressed a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Novruz and Ramadan holidays, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said following parliament's plenary session today, Trend reports.
The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament made the aforementioned congratulatory proposal.
The speaker's proposal was met with applause.
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