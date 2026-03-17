Drone Carrying Narcotics Downed On Jordan's Western Front

Amman, March 17 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics using a drone on its western front late Monday.Border Guard Forces detected the drone and applied rules of engagement, bringing it down inside Jordanian territory.The seized materials were handed over to the competent authorities in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.