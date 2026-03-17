ECI Deploys 1,111 Central Observers To Ensure Free And Fair Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed a total of 1,111 Central Observers for the Legislative Assembly elections across five states and a Union Territory, along with bye-elections in six states, to ensure the conduct of free, fair and inducement-free polls, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the observers have been assigned to oversee elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, as well as bye-elections in eight Assembly constituencies spread across six states.

The Commission stated that the observers will act as its“eyes and ears” on the ground, ensuring that every voter is able to exercise their franchise without fear or favour.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had earlier emphasised the need for violence-free and transparent elections while announcing the poll schedule.

A detailed break-up shows that Assam has been assigned 51 general observers, 35 police observers and 50 expenditure observers for its 126 Assembly constituencies. Similarly, Kerala will have 51 general, 17 police and 40 expenditure observers across 140 constituencies. Tamil Nadu, with 234 seats, has been allocated 136 general observers, 40 police observers and 151 expenditure observers.

West Bengal, which has the highest number of 294 constituencies, will have 294 general observers, 84 police observers and 100 expenditure observers. Puducherry will have 17 general observers, four police observers and 17 expenditure observers for its 30 seats.

Additionally, eight observers each have been deployed for general, police and expenditure monitoring in the bye-elections.

The ECI has directed all observers to reach their respective constituencies by March 18. Upon arrival, they will publicly share their contact details and hold daily interactions with candidates, political parties and citizens to address election-related grievances.

The Commission appoints Central Observers under Article 324 of the Constitution and relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to supervise and strengthen the electoral process at the field level.