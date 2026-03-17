Award-Winning Speculative Novel“Brilliant Genesia” (Dark World Book 3) Earns Literary Titan Book Award

Brilliant Genesia (Dark World Book 3) by Eva Barber has been recognized with the Literary Titan Book Award, honoring its exceptional storytelling, creativity, and imaginative scope. This recognition highlights Barber's powerful ability to blend psychological drama, multi-generational science fiction, and emotionally resonant family conflict into a novel that challenges readers while captivating them.

An ambitious work of speculative fiction, Brilliant Genesia follows Zara, a brilliant young woman born into a society that limits women's futures and suppresses their minds. Haunted by disturbing visions, Zara finds an unexpected ally in Dr. Mitchell, a psychiatrist who helps her escape the life chosen for her. Forced to conceal her true identity in order to pursue her dream of becoming a scientist studying dark matter, Zara's journey becomes even more perilous after a tragic explosion destroys the life she has built. Pregnant and on the run with her forbidden lover, she flees to another continent, only to face a haunting enemy from her past who kidnaps her daughter and draws her into another realm.

Years later, Zara's daughter Emery emerges from a different dimension with no memory of who she is. As she works to uncover her mother's fractured legacy, Emery must confront a dangerous conspiracy that spans generations and threatens reality itself. Rich with emotional tension, scientific intrigue, and questions of identity, sacrifice, and power, Brilliant Genesia offers readers a thought-provoking and immersive reading experience.

In its review, Literary Titan praised the novel as“a genre-blending speculative science fiction novel that starts like a quiet dystopian coming-of-age story and grows into a high-stakes, reality-hopping fight for humanity.” The review also commended Eva Barber's vivid prose, emotional consistency, and bold narrative structure, noting the novel's ability to move from intimate personal struggle to expansive, big-idea science fiction while staying grounded in the bond between mother and child. Literary Titan further recognized the book's exploration of ethics, social control, and the true cost of so-called progress, calling it an ambitious and rewarding story for readers who enjoy speculative fiction rooted in family bonds and resistance to unjust systems.

Brilliant Genesia (Dark World Book 3) is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers who enjoy intelligent speculative fiction, dystopian tension, multi-generational mystery, and emotionally charged storytelling are encouraged to add this novel to their reading list today.

With Brilliant Genesia, Eva Barber continues to expand the Dark World series with a story that is both cinematic and deeply human. The novel stands out for its fusion of science and myth, its layered character arcs, and its willingness to ask difficult questions about memory, humanity, and what it means to belong. This Literary Titan Book Award underscores the novel's impact and cements its place as a memorable entry in contemporary speculative fiction.

About the Author

Eva Barber is the author of Unborn, the first book in the Dark World series, and a writer of speculative fiction that blends science, myth, family drama, and questions of identity, belonging, and sacrifice. She began writing while working as a biologist and environmentalist, and her background in science gives her imaginative stories a strong foundation in reality. With an artistic background that informs her cinematic style, Barber creates immersive worlds and emotionally layered narratives inspired in part by the places she has visited and lived, including time spent in Europe. She now calls the evergreen Pacific Northwest home. When she is not writing, painting, or gardening, she enjoys camping and hiking with her husband and their two spoiled mutts. For more information, visit her website at evalidiabarber.