Award-Winning Dystopian Novel“One Grain Of Sand” Earns The Literary Titan Book Award

One Grain of Sand, the provocative dystopian novel by David Somerfleck, has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its powerful storytelling, sharp social insight, and emotionally resonant portrayal of survival in a fractured near-future America.

In One Grain of Sand, Somerfleck imagines a United States where cruelty has been normalized, democracy has eroded, and human worth is measured by spectacle, obedience, and utility. In this chilling vision of the future, weekend minority culling "Passes" have been legalized, citizens compete on reality television for basic human rights such as healthcare, education, travel, and freedom, and the aftermath of failed government genome experiments has created entire tribes of outcast hybrid beings living on society's margins. At the center of this world is Noah Harpster, a pickpocket, outsider, and three-time loser who finds himself trapped in a system designed to strip him of agency, dignity, and hope.

As Noah struggles to survive, he is drawn into a dangerous web of political control, state-sponsored exploitation, and personal awakening. He also finds himself falling for a beautiful biracial climatologist and artist who may be tied to a radical underground movement, while her twin sister may be part of that same network or an arm of the very government crushing the public beneath its weight. With danger closing in from every side, Noah must confront impossible choices in a world where even a single life can become expendable. As the novel makes clear, he is only one more grain of sand in society's hourglass, and time is running out.

The Literary Titan review praised the novel as“a near-future dystopian novel that follows two lives on a collision course,” highlighting its haunting depiction of prison violence, ecological collapse, systemic inequality, and the devastating human cost of political and social decay. The review commended the book's emotional depth, sensory prose, and unflinching exploration of pain, survival, and resistance, noting that One Grain of Sand“worked best as a long, rough meditation on pain, survival, and the tiny, stubborn ways people push back against systems that want them silent.”

Purchase One Grain of Sand now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble . Fans of dystopian fiction, speculative social commentary, and emotionally rich storytelling are encouraged to discover this award-winning novel and experience the first installment in David Somerfleck's ambitious trilogy.

For Somerfleck, the novel began as an act of speculative inquiry. In discussing the moral goal behind the book, he explained that he wanted to explore what might happen“if the US continued on its current trajectory” and if many of the secret programs that now exist publicly continued to expand unchecked. What started as an imaginative extrapolation soon felt less distant. As Somerfleck has noted, some of the developments he once believed were too extreme began taking shape in recognizable ways, making the world of One Grain of Sand feel not only speculative, but disturbingly familiar.

More than a dystopian thriller, One Grain of Sand is a morally urgent work of speculative fiction that asks readers to confront where society is headed and what remains worth protecting when institutions fail. The Literary Titan Book Award affirms the novel's impact as both an engrossing story and a compelling social critique, marking it as a standout work for readers who value character-driven dystopian fiction with emotional weight and intellectual depth.

About the Author

David Somerfleck is a retired digital marketing agency owner, poet, and author whose career spans business, education, journalism, and political communications. Over 25 years, he helped hundreds of business owners recover from failure and rebuild profitability as a digital marketing expert, served as a certified SBA mentor, and taught workshops for dozens of businesses. He has also been trained in political campaign messaging, advised six political candidates, worked as a freelance journalist, and taught as both a teacher and college professor. Somerfleck is the author of One Grain of Sand, Nothing to Do But Stay & Other Poems, Love Her Blind and Other Poems, Join the Flock and Other Poems, The Road to Digital Marketing Profits, Quotes to Elucidate & Enlighten, and other works. He is currently developing Book Two of his speculative fiction trilogy along with several additional projects. To learn more about David Somerfleck, his works in progress, blog, and social media, visit boldly.