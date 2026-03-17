Resort Weddings Hawaii Launches To Take The Guesswork Out Of Planning A Hawaii Resort Wedding

MENAFN - GetNews) New concierge service backed by 17 years of island expertise and 3,000+ weddings connects couples with the perfect resort - and the insider knowledge to book it right.

MAUI, HAWAII - Resort Weddings Hawaii, a first-of-its-kind resort wedding concierge service, officially launched today to help engaged couples navigate one of the most exciting - and overwhelming - decisions of their wedding journey: choosing the right Hawaii resort venue.

Hawaii is home to hundreds of resort properties spanning Maui, Oahu, Kauai, and the Big Island - each with its own layouts, pricing tiers, vendor policies, and guest experience. For couples planning a destination wedding from the mainland or abroad, sorting through that landscape without local expertise can mean costly mistakes, missed opportunities, and months of unnecessary back-and-forth. Resort Weddings Hawaii was built to solve exactly that.

"Most couples start by Googling 'Hawaii resort weddings' and end up more confused than when they started. We know which resorts are a dream to work with, which ones to steer clear of, and exactly how to position your booking to get the best rates and perks for your guests knowledge used to be locked inside the industry, we're opening that door." - Karma Hill, Founder, Resort Weddings Hawaii

17 Years. 3,000+ Weddings. Unmatched Resort Access.

Resort Weddings Hawaii was founded by Karma Hill, a veteran of Hawaii's wedding industry and owner of Simple Maui Wedding, Simple Oahu Wedding, and Simple Hawaii Wedding, as well as the portrait and wedding photography studio Karma Hill Photography. With more than 17 years of deep, on-the- ground experience across the islands and involvement in over 3,000 weddings, Karma and her team bring a level of resort-specific knowledge that no online search or travel agent can replicate.

Through long-standing relationships with Hawaii's top resort properties and wedding vendors, Resort Weddings Hawaii provides couples with honest,

insider guidance - including candid assessments of which properties excel at hosting weddings, which venues suit intimate ceremonies versus large celebrations, and where couples can unlock the best room block rates and guest perks.

A Smarter Way to Book Your Hawaii Resort Wedding

The process is designed to be simple and efficient. Couples begin by completing a short questionnaire covering their vision, guest count, preferred island, and budget. The Resort Weddings Hawaii team then curates a concise shortlist of resort venues tailored specifically to that couple - eliminating weeks of research in a matter of days.

Beyond venue matching, the team assists with room block negotiations - securing preferred rates and added perks for wedding guests - and facilitates direct connections with resort teams, so couples move forward with confidence rather than confusion. The service is currently available across Maui, Oahu, Kauai, and the Big Island.

Resort Weddings Hawaii also extends its expertise beyond engaged couples. Wedding planners from around the world rely on the service to find the right resort properties for their clients and navigate the room block process on their behalf. For planners who specialize in destination weddings but lack deep Hawaii market knowledge, Resort Weddings Hawaii serves as a trusted local partner - delivering the same insider access and negotiating power that makes the difference between a good booking and a great one.

"There are hundreds of resort options in Hawaii," said Hill. "Without the right guidance, couples waste months contacting the wrong properties. We cut through that noise immediately and get couples moving toward the venue that's actually right for them."

About Resort Weddings Hawaii

Resort Weddings Hawaii is a Hawaii resort wedding concierge service helping engaged couples choose the right resort venue, secure guest room blocks, and connect with resort teams across Maui, Oahu, Kauai, and the Big Island. Founded by Karma Hill - owner of Simple Maui Wedding, Simple Oahu Wedding, Simple Hawaii Wedding, and Karma Hill Photography - the company draws on 17+ years of Hawaii wedding industry experience and involvement in more than 3,000 weddings to provide couples with honest, expert guidance. Learn more at resortweddingshawaii.

Media Contact

Karma Hill

Founder, Resort Weddings Hawaii resortweddingshawaii