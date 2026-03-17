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"The African Tulip Hotel - The Best Hotel in Arusha"The African Tulip, Arusha's top-rated boutique hotel, is redefining what it means to arrive in Tanzania as the country enters its most exciting safari season in years. Rated 4.8 on TripAdvisor and ranked number 4 of 118 hotels in Arusha, The African Tulip has long believed the safari experience starts the moment you land.

ARUSHA, TANZANIA - Safari itineraries have described Arusha the same way for decades. Gateway city. Overnight stop. The place you pass through before the real journey starts.

That version of Arusha is finished.

In 2026, the city is drawing travellers who want to be here, not just pass through. New air connections have made it more accessible than ever, Tanzania's international profile is at an all-time high, and visitors are arriving with curiosity and time to spare. Arusha is ready for them.

The African Tulip has been ready for years.

Situated on Serengeti Road, steps from the Arusha Clock Tower and close to Arusha National Park, it is a 29-room boutique hotel built entirely around the spirit of this country. Every room is designed using local fabrics and artwork. No two are alike. It does not feel like a hotel that happens to be in Africa. It feels like Africa built a hotel.







"We have always believed the safari experience starts the moment you land. Arusha has culture, food, energy, history. Our guests arrive and they realize this city is not a waiting room. It is part of the story."- Susan Pandit, CEO.

The Baobab Restaurant draws on Tanzanian and international flavors for every meal. The Serengeti Pool and Bar is exactly what a long-haul flight asks for. The Zanzibar Lounge is the kind of room where safari plans take shape over a good drink and a slower evening. Staff handle logistics, briefings, and anything else travelers need before heading into the bush.

For anyone building a northern Tanzania circuit through the Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Tarangire, or Lake Manyara, The African Tulip works naturally as the first and last night. Close to Kilimanjaro International Airport. Comfortable enough that guests arrive in the parks rested.

Arusha has always been the geographical center of East African safari travel. What is changing is that people are starting to notice everything else it has to offer. The African Tulip noticed a long time ago.

About The African Tulip

A 29-room boutique hotel on Serengeti Road, Arusha, Tanzania. Home to the Baobab Restaurant, Serengeti Pool and Bar, and Zanzibar Lounge. The preferred first and last night for safari travelers on the northern Tanzania circuit. Ranked number as one of the best hotels in Arusha on TripAdvisor with a 4.8 rating from 1,976 reviews!

The African Tulip Ltd

4 Serengeti Road

Arusha, Tanzania

Phone: +255 699 799 872

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