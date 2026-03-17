Top Steps To Take After A Fatal Accident In Florida

MENAFN - GetNews)The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a Florida-based wrongful death and personal injury law firm, is offering guidance to families dealing with the tragic loss of a loved one after a fatal accident in Florida. While nothing can ease the emotional pain of such a loss, understanding the steps to take afterward can help protect a family's legal rights.

“Families are often overwhelmed after a fatal accident and unsure what to do next,” said Jason Turchin, Esq., a wrongful death attorney who has represented many families throughout Florida.“Taking a few important steps early can help preserve evidence and protect your ability to seek justice.”

What to do After a Fatal Accident in Florida

1. Obtain the Official Accident Report Police reports and incident reports often provide critical details about what happened, including witness statements and the responding officer's observations.

2. Preserve Evidence If possible, keep any documentation related to the incident, including photos, medical records, communications with insurers, and contact information for witnesses.

3. Avoid Speaking with Insurance Companies Without Legal Advice Insurance adjusters may contact families quickly after an accident. It is often advisable to speak with a lawyer before providing statements or signing documents.

4. Identify the Personal Representative of the Estate Under Florida law, a wrongful death claim must be filed by the personal representative of the estate on behalf of surviving family members. This person is usually named in a will or appointed by the court.

5. Consult a Florida Wrongful Death Lawyer An experienced attorney can investigate the cause of the accident, identify responsible parties, and explain the family's legal options under Florida law.

Understanding Wrongful Death Claims in Florida

Florida's wrongful death law allows families to seek compensation for damages such as funeral expenses, loss of financial support, loss of companionship, and medical costs related to the final injury or illness. In most cases, families have two years from the date of death to file a claim.

Contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

If you lost a loved one due to a fatal accident in Florida, contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin for a free consultation at (800) 337-7755 or visit .

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The firm represents families in wrongful death, personal injury, and accident cases throughout Florida and nationwide. Jason Turchin, Esq. is AV-Rated, and has been featured in CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone for his work advocating for injury victims and their families.