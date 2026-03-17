New IR35 News Platform Launches As Off-Payroll Uncertainty Continues

MENAFN - GetNews) A new independent website focused on IR35 and employment status has launched this month, reflecting ongoing confusion in the contracting market more than two decades after the legislation first came into force.

The platform, IR35 Update, aims to track tribunal decisions, legal developments and practical guidance surrounding the UK's off-payroll rules. The launch comes at a time when contractors, recruitment agencies and end-clients are still adjusting to the off-payroll reforms introduced in recent years.

Although IR35 has existed since 2000, determining whether a worker falls inside or outside the rules remains one of the most contentious areas of UK tax law.

The legislation was originally introduced to address situations where individuals left employment only to return performing the same role through their own limited company. In those cases, the worker could potentially pay less tax than a direct employee. If an engagement is found to fall within IR35, the income derived from that work is generally treated as employment income for tax purposes.

Case law still central to status decisions

Despite the age of the legislation, the way IR35 is interpreted today still relies heavily on case law.

Tribunal decisions have repeatedly emphasised tests developed in earlier employment status judgments, including the principles established in the Ready Mixed Concrete, Autoclenz, and Hall v Lorimer cases. These decisions continue to shape how tribunals examine working arrangements.

At the same time, a growing number of recent tribunal rulings involving broadcasters, public authorities and private companies has added further layers to the status landscape.

Questions around substitution, control, mutuality of obligation and financial risk remain at the centre of most disputes. The off-payroll reforms have also shifted responsibility for determining IR35 status onto medium and large clients, creating new compliance pressures across supply chains.

Bridging the gap between law and practical guidance

According to the editors behind the project, IR35 Update was created to address what they see as a widening gap between legal analysis and practical guidance for businesses and contractors.

David Townsend, editorial lead at IR35 Update, said many organisations struggle not because the rules are new, but because the available information is often difficult to apply in real working situations.

“Most people involved in off-payroll compliance aren't lawyers,” Townsend said.

“The problem isn't simply that the rules are complicated. It's that the explanations are often written in a way that assumes legal expertise.”

He added that many clients and agencies want clearer explanations of how tribunals are interpreting the rules rather than lengthy technical commentary.

“People want to understand what the courts are actually looking at when they assess a contract or engagement. Those decisions have real financial consequences.”

Continued focus on compliance

The new site launches as HMRC continues to scrutinise compliance with off-payroll rules and employment status determinations.

IR35 Update is intended as a resource for limited company contractors, umbrella workers, recruitment agencies, end-clients and professional advisers seeking updates on developments affecting the contracting sector.

The platform will publish regular news coverage of IR35-related tribunal cases, legislative developments and wider changes affecting employment status in the UK.

You can visit the site at