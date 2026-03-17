Wada Foodtech Introduces Its Aiot-Enabled Hot-Chain Bento Platform To The UK, Backed By Profitable Operations And Global IP

MENAFN - GetNews)Tokyo-headquartered Wada FoodTech Group, a global food technology company specializing in AIoT-enabled hot-chain meal systems, today announced the establishment of Wada FoodTech UK Limited, marking the official launch of its franchise business in the United Kingdom.

The UK subsidiary will introduce Wada FoodTech's signature “9 -Second Bento” concept - delivering freshly prepared, hot Japanese-style meals through the Group's patented hot-chain platform - in partnership with local franchise operators.

This expansion brings to the UK a proven operating model that combines culinary craftsmanship with proprietary food safety and temperature-control technology.

Bringing the Essence of Japanese Culinary Craft to the UK

Under the culinary supervision of Japanese Co-founder Manabu Oikawa, who previously worked in high-end Japanese restaurants in London and spent 18 years refining Japanese cuisine in Hong Kong, Wada FoodTech aims to introduce warm Japanese bentos that bring the essence of Japanese culinary craftsmanship to UK consumers in workplaces, campuses and high-traffic locations.

“The UK has a sophisticated and diverse food culture,” said Oikawa.“We are excited to bring the essence of Japanese flavors through carefully crafted bentos, delivered hot and ready to enjoy in seconds, while maintaining the discipline of Japanese food safety standards.”

Patented Hot -Chain Technology with Real -Time Monitoring

At the core of Wada FoodTech's platform is its portfolio of patented AIoT hot-chain intellectual property (IP), designed to maintain food at safe holding temperatures with continuous monitoring from kitchen preparation through to final dispensing.

The system incorporates:



AI-driven system enabling smooth and reliable dispensing of hot bentos

Real-time temperature monitoring

Traceability and audit-ready data logs GPS-enabled logistics visibility

These capabilities allow franchise partners and site operators to deliver hot meals consistently while maintaining high food safety standards.

Wada FoodTech currently holds more than 10 patents across the United States, Japan, Australia, the European Union, the United Kingdom and China, covering system architecture, core technology implementation and industrial design.

The Group has also obtained international certifications including Japan PSE Diamond, Australia and New Zealand RCM, EU and UK CE, US FCC, and ISO 9001 quality management certification.

Proven Operations Across Multiple Markets

To date, Wada FoodTech has sold more than one million bento meals across Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi, Niigata, Hong Kong and Perth, Australia.

The Group completed a US$5 million Pre -A3 funding round in 2025, bringing total cumulative funding to over US$10 million.

Jason Chen, Group CEO & Co -founder of Wada FoodTech , said:

“Our UK franchise launch builds on profitable operations in Japan and Hong Kong. By combining automation, the essence of Japanese culinary craftsmanship, and a scalable franchise structure, we are enabling partners to operate a modern meal business with lower overhead than traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants.”

Franchise Model for the UK Market

Wada FoodTech UK Limited will adopt a franchise and master franchise model, allowing local operators to leverage:



Patented hot-chain meal infrastructure

Standardized food safety and monitoring systems

Brand support and menu development Meals developed and supervised by Japanese Co-founder Manabu Oikawa, ensuring the essence of authentic Japanese flavors tailored to the UK market

The model is designed to support flexible deployment in offices, hospitals, universities and transport locations, offering hot meals without the need for full commercial kitchen build-outs at each site.

About Wada FoodTech

Wada FoodTech Group is a global food technology company providing AIoT -enabled hot -chain meal platforms for workplaces , campuses, hospitals and high -traffic environments.

Headquartered in Tokyo, the company integrates patented hot-chain temperature control, real-time monitoring and data-driven inventory systems to support scalable, decentralized meal distribution.

Its technology enables partners to operate safe, unattended hot-meal points with reduced food waste, optimized logistics and compliance-ready traceability.

Wada FoodTech has sold more than one million meals, operates across Japan, Hong Kong, Australia and the United Kingdom, and continues expanding internationally through franchise and partnership models.

The Group was named to Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch list.

Media and Investor Enquiries Seishiro Tsukuda General Manager...