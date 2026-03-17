Grade A Painters Expands Cabinet Refinishing And Residential Services To Vancouver

MENAFN - GetNews)Grade A Painters, a Burnaby-based painting contractor, has announced the formal expansion of its specialized residential painting and cabinet refinishing services into the City of Vancouver. This move addresses a growing demand for high-quality home restoration in neighborhoods such as Kitsilano, Point Grey, and the West End.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher White, the company has established a reputation for precision and durability throughout the Lower Mainland.

The company's expertise in interior and exterior painting is specifically tailored to the unique environmental demands of the Pacific Northwest. For exterior projects, the crew utilizes weather-resistant membranes designed to protect against the Vancouver climate, while interior services focus on low-VOC, high-durability finishes. From heritage home restoration to contemporary high-rise interiors, the team ensures every surface is meticulously prepared to guarantee a long-lasting, aesthetic bond.

The company's service catalog includes comprehensive interior and exterior painting, tailored to the specific climate demands of the Pacific Northwest. Every project is backed by a three-year warranty and executed by a masterful crew. By maintaining strict adherence to safety and professional standards, the firm ensures that all residential and strata projects meet rigorous quality benchmarks.

"The goal is to provide Vancouver residents with a seamless, professional experience that emphasizes longevity and craftsmanship," stated Christopher White, founder of Grade A Painters. "Expanding the service area allows the team to bring specialized coatings and refined techniques to a broader range of heritage and modern homes."

As a BBB Accredited Vancouver painting contractor, Grade A Painters remains fully WCB-insured and bonded. The firm is currently accepting consultations for the 2026 spring and summer seasons, focusing on both large-scale exterior protective coatings and detailed interior refreshes.







About Grade A Painters:

Grade A Painters is a professional painting contractor serving Burnaby, Vancouver, and the surrounding regions. The company specializes in residential interior and exterior painting, commercial strata projects, and professional cabinet refinishing.