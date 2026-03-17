Registration Opens For 30Th Dead Sea Ultramarathon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 17 (Petra) -- The Jordan Marathon Association (Run Jordan) has opened registration for the 30th edition of the Bromine Dead Sea Ultramarathon, scheduled to take place on April 10 in the Dead Sea area.Held under the slogan "Run at the Lowest Point on Earth," the event is organized by Run Jordan in cooperation with the Greater Amman Municipality and sponsored by Bromine Jordan, alongside a number of supporting companies and institutions.The Dead Sea Ultramarathon is regarded as one of the region's prominent sporting events, attracting professional and amateur runners from various nationalities and age groups each year to compete along the shores of the Dead Sea, the lowest point on Earth.In a development that strengthens Jordan's position in global endurance sports, the 50km race within the Dead Sea Ultramarathon has received international certification and classification from the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) for the 2026 edition, confirming that the race meets internationally recognized organizational and technical standards.This year's event will feature multiple race categories, including a 50km ultramarathon (individual and relay), a 21km half marathon, a 21km half marathon for participants with disabilities, including visually impaired runners and wheelchair users, as well as a 10km race and a 10km race for participants with disabilities.A children's race will also be held on April 17 at Al-Hussein Public Parks for participants aged 6 to 14, with the aim of encouraging young people to engage in sports and adopt healthy lifestyles.In a statement issued Tuesday, the association said registration is available through its official website,, as well as at the association's headquarters in Shmeisani.To facilitate participation, the association also announced the availability of a race kit delivery service, allowing runners to receive their race numbers and equipment ahead of the event.The association noted that 20 percent of registration fees from this year's race will be allocated to support the people of Gaza, in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.Director General of Run Jordan Lina Kurd said the 30th edition marks an important milestone in the development of the event, noting that the association continues to organize the race in line with international standards to provide a high-quality and safe experience for participants.She added that the event contributes to strengthening Jordan's position as a destination for sports tourism and endurance events.The association said the ultramarathon is organized annually according to international technical and organizational standards for long-distance running, using an approved electronic timing system and comprehensive logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth race experience.