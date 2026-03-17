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Azerbaijan Unveils Volume Of Foreign Direct Investments In Its Economy For 2025
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Foreign direct investments in the Azerbaijani economy totaled $6.59 billion last year, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing dedicated to the release of the balance of payments for 2025 today, Trend reports.
"Direct investments from the country abroad amounted to $2.5 billion. The largest investment from Azerbaijan was directed to the Israeli economy ($542.6 million), which is related to the Tamar project," he emphasized.
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