Turkmenistan Ensures Transit Of Humanitarian Cargo To Iran - Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan ensured the prompt transit of humanitarian cargo, including supplies from third countries, said Iran's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani, Trend reports via the press service of the Tukrmen Government.

The statement was made during a press conference, dedicated to the current state of bilateral relations and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

According said that Turkmenistan also provided its own humanitarian assistance to Iran. The diplomat expressed gratitude to the Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the government of Turkmenistan for the humanitarian support provided.

He noted that four main border crossings along the 1,200-kilometer shared frontier operate in close coordination, playing a strategic role in cargo transportation across Central Asia.

During his speech, Rouzbehani also gave particular attention to the issue of repatriation. Amid temporary restrictions on Iran's airspace, land routes through neighboring countries became the most accessible option, allowing Iranian citizens abroad to return home via Turkmenistan.

Ambassador described Turkmen-Iranian relations as a model of good-neighborly ties developing in a spirit of friendship and genuine partnership. He concluded by noting that, thanks to its policy of permanent neutrality, Turkmenistan remains one of Iran's most reliable and important partners in the region.