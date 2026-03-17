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Public announcement no. 586

March 17th, 2026





ANNUAL REPORT FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2025

The annual report for the fiscal year 2025 was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statements for 2025 set for approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 15th, 2026.

The annual report 2025 has the following key figures:

The Group realized a revenue of DKK 143,6 million (2024: DKK 131,0 million).

Gross profit totalled DKK 39,5 million (2024: DKK 34,4 million), equal to a gross profit margin of 27,5% (2024: 26,3%).

EBITDA was DKK 17,3 million (2024: DKK 9,5 million).

Profit before tax for the year totalled DKK 11,3 million (2024: DKK 3,3 million).

The revenue, EBITDA and profit before tax figures are in line with the previously announced outlook (guidance) to the market.





For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03





Attachments



549300S5UFTTWALAFE19-2025-12-31-1-en

GJ Annual report 2025 GJ Remuneration report 2025