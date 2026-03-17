AI Summit Protest: IYC's Vikas Chikara Seeks Anticipatory Bail Plea

IYC Leader Seeks Bail in Protest Case

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National General Secretary Vikas Chikara has moved an anticipatory bail plea in Patiala House Court. He is seeking Anticipatory bail in the AI Summit protest case. He is an alleged Conspirator as per the Delhi police. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has also been issued.

Delhi Police sought time to make arguments and to file a reply on the anticipatory plea. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amit Bansal heard the senior advocate Tanvir Ahmed Mir and advocate Rajeev Mohan, who appeared for Vikas Chikara. Counsel for Delhi police sought time for arguments as ASG DP Singh was not available today. Meanwhile, Delhi Police also sought time to file a reply. The court has listed the matter for hearing arguments on March 20. The court refused to grant any immediate relief to Chikara.

Chikara has moved an anticipatory bail through Advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria. It is alleged that Chikara is also an alleged Conspirator of the protest carried out by the IYC workers at the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.

Background on the Protest and Other Accused

Patiala House has already granted bail to 13 accused persons arrested, including Uday Bhanu Chib, who is the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). Anticipatory bail plea of Manish Sharma, Incharge of IYC, is pending for order before the session court at Patiala House Court for March 18.

This case pertains to Indian Youth Congress Cadres staging a 'shirtless' protest stunt against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam on February 20, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised" over the India-US trade interim trade agreement. The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent. (ANI)

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