PM Modi Discusses Hospital Fire With Odisha CM Reviews Relief Measures
Taking to his official X handle, Odisha CM Majhi posted,“Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji spoke with me over the telephone regarding the tragic incident that occurred at SCB Medical College in Cuttack and held a detailed discussion.
"I apprised him of the emergency measures undertaken for all those affected, the evacuation process, and the specialised medical care being provided to them. I also informed him about the high-level judicial enquiry ordered by the state government.”
CM Majhi also added that earlier in the day, he personally visited SCB Medical College to review the situation and directed the administration to extend all possible assistance to the affected families and patients. He noted that all departments concerned and response teams were working in close coordination to manage the situation and ensure proper care for the victims.
The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his concern and assurance of necessary assistance during this sensitive time.
“I am grateful to the Honourable Prime Minister for his compassionate concern and his assurance of necessary support during this sensitive time,” wrote CM Majhi.
Notably, PM Modi on Monday expressed distress over the loss of lives in the tragic Cuttack hospital fire incident in Odisha and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the deceased.
CM Majhi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the family members of the deceased patients.
According to reports, the fire broke out around 2.30–3 A.M. in a suspected electric short circuit, claiming 10 lives and leaving several others injured.
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