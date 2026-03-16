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Modon launches Tara Park, a centrally located residential development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) 1.A Prime Location at the Heart of the Capital (Key USP)
•Tara Park’s location on Reem Island offers residents a central location close to ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Marketing) within Abu Dhabi, providing unparalleled access to the capital’s key destinations
•Situated in a prime location, the development is planned to be seamlessly connected to Reem Mall and is close to two of the main bridges onto Reem Island, facilitating convenient travel throughout the city
•Its strategic placement ensures residents are moments away from premier lifestyle, retail, and educational hubs, including Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Repton School, and The Galleria Mall
2.A Commitment to Integrated Community Living (Key USP)
•Tara Park is designed as a fully integrated community where the residential towers are connected by a shared podium, ensuring amenities are easily accessible to all residents
•The development promotes a healthy and active lifestyle by incorporating a 527-metre running track, gymnasiums, yoga studios, temperature-controlled swimming pools, and padel courts
•It caters to the needs of modern professionals and families by providing on-site co-working spaces and nurseries, reflecting a commitment to a balanced and convenient living experience
3.Diverse Residential Offerings for Modern Needs
•The development offers a diverse range of residential units, including one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, catering to the needs of individuals, couples, and families
•Each apartment is designed with high-quality specifications and premium finishes, ensuring a standard of living that meets the market’s demand for quality and comfort
•This variety in housing options ensures that Tara Park can support a dynamic and inclusive community, accommodating residents at various life stages
4.An Exceptional Freehold Investment Opportunity
•As a freehold development, Tara Park is open to buyers of all nationalities, unlocking opportunities for international investment in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market
•The project represents an exceptional investment proposition, combining a strategic location, high-quality construction, and a comprehensive suite of amenities designed to attract strong rental demand
•At its core, Tara Park is positioned as a future-ready investment that supports the long-term sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector
5.A Design Philosophy Centred on Connection
•The architectural design of Tara Park is deliberately centred on fostering connection and a sense of belonging among its residents
•The interconnected podium acts as a central social hub, creating organic opportunities for interaction and community engagement
•This design philosophy redefines community living by creating a vibrant, interactive environment where residents can build lasting relationships
6.The Synthesis of Premium Living and Practicality
•Tara Park introduces a residential model that thoughtfully blends premium living with everyday practicality
•Residents will experience premium living through beautifully designed homes with high-spec finishes, elevated above the standard market offering
•This seamlessly design integrates practicality, on-site amenities that support a modern, active, and convenient lifestyle, ensuring residents' daily needs are met with effortless ease
7.Growing Market Demand
•The launch of the “Tara Park” project comes amid continued investor confidence and strong demand for well-located residential units in Abu Dhabi, particularly for developments that focus on quality of life and offer strong long-term investment value.
•Tara Park’s location on Reem Island offers residents a central location close to ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Marketing) within Abu Dhabi, providing unparalleled access to the capital’s key destinations
•Situated in a prime location, the development is planned to be seamlessly connected to Reem Mall and is close to two of the main bridges onto Reem Island, facilitating convenient travel throughout the city
•Its strategic placement ensures residents are moments away from premier lifestyle, retail, and educational hubs, including Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Repton School, and The Galleria Mall
2.A Commitment to Integrated Community Living (Key USP)
•Tara Park is designed as a fully integrated community where the residential towers are connected by a shared podium, ensuring amenities are easily accessible to all residents
•The development promotes a healthy and active lifestyle by incorporating a 527-metre running track, gymnasiums, yoga studios, temperature-controlled swimming pools, and padel courts
•It caters to the needs of modern professionals and families by providing on-site co-working spaces and nurseries, reflecting a commitment to a balanced and convenient living experience
3.Diverse Residential Offerings for Modern Needs
•The development offers a diverse range of residential units, including one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, catering to the needs of individuals, couples, and families
•Each apartment is designed with high-quality specifications and premium finishes, ensuring a standard of living that meets the market’s demand for quality and comfort
•This variety in housing options ensures that Tara Park can support a dynamic and inclusive community, accommodating residents at various life stages
4.An Exceptional Freehold Investment Opportunity
•As a freehold development, Tara Park is open to buyers of all nationalities, unlocking opportunities for international investment in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market
•The project represents an exceptional investment proposition, combining a strategic location, high-quality construction, and a comprehensive suite of amenities designed to attract strong rental demand
•At its core, Tara Park is positioned as a future-ready investment that supports the long-term sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector
5.A Design Philosophy Centred on Connection
•The architectural design of Tara Park is deliberately centred on fostering connection and a sense of belonging among its residents
•The interconnected podium acts as a central social hub, creating organic opportunities for interaction and community engagement
•This design philosophy redefines community living by creating a vibrant, interactive environment where residents can build lasting relationships
6.The Synthesis of Premium Living and Practicality
•Tara Park introduces a residential model that thoughtfully blends premium living with everyday practicality
•Residents will experience premium living through beautifully designed homes with high-spec finishes, elevated above the standard market offering
•This seamlessly design integrates practicality, on-site amenities that support a modern, active, and convenient lifestyle, ensuring residents' daily needs are met with effortless ease
7.Growing Market Demand
•The launch of the “Tara Park” project comes amid continued investor confidence and strong demand for well-located residential units in Abu Dhabi, particularly for developments that focus on quality of life and offer strong long-term investment value.
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