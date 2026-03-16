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Bahrain Urges Residents to Seek Shelter Amid Rising Tensions
(MENAFN) Authorities in Bahrain on Monday urged people across the country to move quickly to secure locations after emergency sirens were activated amid heightened tensions in the region.
In a message shared on the platform owned by X, the country’s Bahrain Interior Ministry called on the public to remain composed while taking precautionary measures. “Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” the ministry said.
The alert comes as instability in the Middle East has intensified following coordinated military strikes by Israel and the United States against Iran that began on Feb. 28. Reports indicate that the attacks have resulted in roughly 1,300 deaths, including Iran’s former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with waves of drone and missile strikes aimed at targets in Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting American military facilities.
In a message shared on the platform owned by X, the country’s Bahrain Interior Ministry called on the public to remain composed while taking precautionary measures. “Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” the ministry said.
The alert comes as instability in the Middle East has intensified following coordinated military strikes by Israel and the United States against Iran that began on Feb. 28. Reports indicate that the attacks have resulted in roughly 1,300 deaths, including Iran’s former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with waves of drone and missile strikes aimed at targets in Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting American military facilities.
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