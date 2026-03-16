Assam Elections: BJP, Allies Aim For Third Consecutive Term, Says MLA

BJP Aims for Third Consecutive Term in Assam

Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita on Monday said the BJP and its allies are aiming for " Third consecutive term " in the state after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date for the Assam Assembly elections. Reacting to the poll schedule, Kalita said the party and its allies have completed their preparations. He said," The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the Assam state elections, scheduled for 9th April. All major parties, including the BJP and its allies, have completed their preparations. In Assam, the BJP and its allies are aiming for a third consecutive term."

Kalita further said, "Our party workers are fully prepared, and our message to the people of Assam is clear: the BJP and its allies are committed to their progress. We seek the blessings and guidance of the people to win even more seats than before."

ECI Announces Multi-State Election Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in four states--West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam--along with the Union Territory of Puducherry. According to the schedule, Assam and Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 9. Polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

In addition to the Assembly polls, the Commission also announced by-elections for six seats across six states--Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura--which will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, covering constituencies in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura, will have polling on April 9, while the second phase in Gujarat and Maharashtra will take place on April 23.

Following the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into immediate effect in all poll-bound regions.

Assam Election Details

In Assam, elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The terms of the current assemblies are set to end on different dates: May 20 in Assam, May 7 in West Bengal, May 10 in Tamil Nadu, May 23 in Kerala, and June 15 in Puducherry.

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